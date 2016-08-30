State appellate prosecutor to review crash tied to Pendleton pursuit

The state appellate prosecutor's office will review a fatal crash tied to the pursuit of a Mahomet shooting suspect to determine if charges should be filed.



The crash occurred in Decatur on May 7 as state police sergeant Jeff Denning was pursuing Dracy "Clint" Pendleton. Twenty-five year-old Kelly Wilson of Decatur was killed when her vehicle turned into the path of Denning's squad car.



Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said Tuesday that his first assistant is married to one of Denning's co-workers. So, he's turning over the case to the state appellate prosecutor's office.

A coroner's inquest revealed that Denning was traveling 108 miles per hour just before the crash and that Wilson had a blood alcohol concentration of .094% and had marijuana byproducts in her system. The coroner's jury ruled the crash accidental.