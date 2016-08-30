UI Senate panel: Student demand key to American Indian Studies

URBANA — Four days before classes started at the University of Illinois, there was one American Indian Studies course planned this semester.

After an Aug. 18 retreat on the future of the embattled program, an affiliated faculty member offered to teach another class. Within 24 hours, 19 of the 33 seats were filled, said history Professor Adrian Burgos, interim director of the program.

Several other classes are now planned this year, including the program's first course on indigenous languages, said Burgos, who spoke to the campus Senate Executive Committee on Monday.

Burgos has been charged with "rebooting" the program decimated by faculty departures and dwindling enrollment in the aftermath of the Steven Salaita case.

Faculty senators and administrators said Monday the key is to find a sustainable model for the program in a tough budget climate, and that means attracting more students for its courses.

All seven of the unit's professors either left the UI for other jobs or switched their appointments to other departments over the past two years, though several faculty members remain "affiliates."

When a faculty member leaves, funding authorization for that position reverts back to the college, said interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, who is also dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, where American Indian Studies resides. A committee within the college reviews all proposals for faculty hires and advises where the money should go, she said.

Those hires are driven in large part by student demand, though not exclusively, Wilson said.

"We just have to respond to that," she said. "Sometimes we say, 'They don't have very many students, but this is a core area, we all agree this needs to be there.' But as we move more and more to a tuition-driven model, we do have to be responsive to student interests and student demands."

The campus is reviewing its entire budgeting system to adjust to the new reality of declining state funding. In fiscal 2016, which ended June 30, the UI received about a quarter of its previous year's appropriation, and for the current year, it has received about six months worth of funding.

That amount is likely to keep getting smaller, "possibly dramatically so," said Professor Matthew Ando, who briefed senators Monday about the budget-reform task force he headed.

"If we don't want to cut a quarter or a third of what we do, then we're going to have to find other sources of revenue," Ando said.

Burgos said the program's supporters are "fully aware" of the budget realities.

He said the program has five or six courses that would fulfill the new undergraduate general-education requirement on U.S. minority cultures, set to take effect in two years.

"We actually have a curriculum. It's not starting from ground zero. What we need is faculty to teach those courses," he said.

Student senator Rahul Raju thinks student interest in those courses will grow. Many of his constituents had reservations about the new minority-cultures requirement, but once it was approved, they expressed strong interest in American Indian Studies. Students want to be able to take a variety of courses under the new requirement, he said.

Raju, who was on the committee that recommended exploring a new campus mascot, said he also heard support for educating students on Native American traditions and history in Illinois.

Burgos said the unit is also looking for potential partnerships with other units. Faculty senators urged him to explore partnerships with medicine or public health, studying health disparities among different populations, for example.

One professor suggested "rebranding" the unit as "American Indigenous Studies," to cover all indigenous people in the Americas. The program had shifted to that research focus in recent years.

Wilson urged Burgos to be creative and come up with more than one proposal for the unit.

"Let's think about some alternative paths," she said. "As the budget challenges continue to come at us, we've got to think about what are new ways of aligning the intellectual and student interests we have, rather than resorting to a structure that's hard to build and hard to rebuild."

Two professors who moved out of the program last year, Matthew Gilbert and Jodi Byrd, told The News-Gazette this week that administrators have an obligation to rebuild American Indian Studies as a stand-alone unit.

Gilbert, now in the UI history department, said he and others are committed to working with administrators to do that. Monday's meeting was an important step, as was the appointment of Burgos as interim director, "a highly respected leader on campus."

"The campus needs to be reminded about the great toll the past two years have had on the program," Gilbert said.

"Many of us put years of service into building the curriculum and the intellectual mission of the unit, and all that work was undermined and undone by the administration's decision to unhire Steven Salaita with no input from the core faculty involved in the search or in the hiring," said Byrd, now in English and gender and women's studies.

The former director, Robert Warrior, who left the UI for the University of Kansas this year, criticized Wilson and others for not acting sooner.

Warrior said he told UI administrators last December that he had no interest in returning as director of the program this year because it was clearly in "serious crisis." He said he offered to help sort out its future, though he made no secret of the fact that he was entertaining outside offers.

"A lot of it had to do with the inability of just everybody above my pay grade to really recognize and acknowledge what the university's actions, and then subsequent response to the Salaita controversy, did to our unit," he said.

Wilson declined to respond directly but said the campus is moving forward now. Administrators also worked diligently to keep Byrd and Gilbert at the UI, she said.

"We've been working hard," she said.