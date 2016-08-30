UPDATED: Police identify Champaign bank robber

Photo by: Provided The suspect in today's robbery at Central Illinois Bank was described as a black male, possibly in his mid-to-late 30’s, approximately 5-5 to 5-8, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt and dark blue hat. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police have identified a man they say robbed a Champaign bank just after noon Tuesday.

Champaign police detectives have identified the alleged robber as Carlos K. Davis, 40, formerly of Champaign.

A warrant has been issued for Davis' arrest for aggravated robbery, with bond set at $100,000.

Police said the man entered Central Illinois Bank, 302 W. Springfield Ave., about 12:20 p.m. and demanded money. He didn’t display a weapon but implied he had one.

“There were no customers in the bank, just two employees,” said Lt. Dave Shaffer.

The robber handed the teller a note.

“He specifically asked for cash and got away with an undisclosed amount,” Shaffer said.

After getting the money, he ran to the northwest, witnesses told police.

He was described as black, thin, in his mid-to-late 30s, about 5 feet, 5 inches, to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark blue hat, witnesses told police.

Shaffer said the bank photo of the robber and information from people who know Davis led to the warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or by texting “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).



