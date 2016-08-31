Area history, Aug. 31, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Troop 6 of Champaign-Urbana, members of the Boy Scouts of America, yesterday returned from their first annual camping trip on the Salt Fork, a half-mile from Homer Park. The boys were gone a week, and it was seven days that will never be forgotten by the lads. Swimming four times a day; camping next door to a watermelon patch; a diet of frog legs, fish and turtle meat and soup; 10-mile hikes every day; and nine hours of sleep every night were part of the week.

In 1966, Decatur television station WAND plans to switch its new tower and transmitter by Sept. 25, and officials say that channel 70, which now serves Champaign-Urbana, will be discontinued and programs here will be received over channel 17. The new transmitter is 2 miles south of Argenta.

In 2001, a group of local developers is proposing construction of a new Champaign library on the site of the Burnham City Hospital.