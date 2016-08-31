Champaign teen resentenced to prison for having pot

URBANA — A Champaign teen arrested in July in Mahomet for having cannabis in a speeding car in which police also found loaded guns has been resentenced to prison.

The 17-year-old and two other teens were in a car that Mahomet police stopped about 2 a.m. July 8 after it was clocked on U.S. 150 going about 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the officer smelled the strong odor of cannabis and the teen, when searched, had 4.1 grams on him, prompting his arrest.

She said police also found two loaded guns in the car and arrested the other two men, Justin Dunbar, 18, and Christian Sutton, 19, both of Champaign. They were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, but their criminal cases are pending.

The teen was resentenced in juvenile court Monday by Judge Tom Difanis to an indefinite term in the Department of Juvenile Justice. He admitted violating his probation by possessing the cannabis.

Rietz said he was on probation for possession of a stolen firearm for having broken into a police officer's personal vehicle in 2015 and stealing a rifle.