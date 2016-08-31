Christie Clinic seeking patients for national dementia study

CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic is seeking patients to enroll in a new national study to help determine whether a certain type of brain scan is useful in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The IDEAS study — short for Imaging Dementia-Evidence for Amyloid Scanning — will look at the use of an imaging tool called positron emission tomography, or PET scan. This type of scan can detect amyloid plaques, a core feature of Alzheimer's.

Christie Clinic is one of about 200 clinical sites enrolling nearly 18,500 Medicare patients in a $100 million study being led by the Alzheimer's Association. Medicare is reimbursing participating sites for the cost of the scans.

All referrals to the study must come from dementia specialists.

PET imaging alone won't establish an Alzheimer's diagnosis, study leaders said. It has to be considered in the context of the patient's medical history, a physical exam and cognitive testing.

PET scans should only be considered in patients with clear, mea- surable, cognitive deficits when there is also uncertainty about the diagnosis after evaluation by a dementia specialist, they said.

The research is projected to have the greatest value for helping those in two categories of dementia — those with progressive, unexplained and mild cognitive impairment, and those diagnosed at an unusually early age or with an uncertain cause because of atypical or mixed symptoms.

PET scans for study participants at Christie Clinic will be done by doctors, and the results will be shared with participating patients through their ordering physicians, according to the clinic.