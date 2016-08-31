Dean in place, Carle Illinois College of Medicine turns to accreditation

Photo by: Provided A box showing the salaries of all the University of Illinois employees making more than $600,000 a year. Other Related Content New med school's goal: Bridge gap between clinical care, research

CHAMPAIGN — With a new dean on board, the Carle Illinois College of Medicine can now turn its attention to completing the medical school's curriculum, winning accreditation and hiring faculty.

Dr. King Li, the senior associate dean for clinical and translational research at Wake Forest and the deputy director of that university's comprehensive cancer center, was selected to take over that position at the UI effective Oct. 1.

Li called the job "the opportunity of a lifetime."

"This job is clearly one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting, opportunity in really making huge impacts on health care delivery, education and research," Li told The News-Gazette on Tuesday. "I would drop anything to join this effort."

Li will earn $650,000 a year — just $1,000 more than incoming Chancellor Robert Jones.

The appointment will be considered by the UI Board of Trustees at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Li was recommended by Carle Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Gibb and UI Interim Provost Edward Feser.

Feser called Li a "terrific physician" and highly regarded scholar who has done "transformative" work at top academic institutions. Li is an inventor and a clinician in molecular imaging and radiology, and won a $15 million National Institutes of Health grant.

He understood all facets of the new engineering-based medical school, Feser said.

"He's absolutely thrilled to be part of this project," Feser said. "And that's what you need to get something like this off the ground."

The new medical school hopes to accept its first class of 32 students in 2018.

UI officials said the search drew 65 candidates, and a joint Carle-Illinois search committee narrowed that pool to a dozen semifinalists. Four finalists were brought in for interviews, and Li returned to campus for a second visit with his wife, where he met with deans and senior administrators (including Jones), toured UI facilities and met with some community members. Feser said Li also had "excellent rapport" with physicians at Carle.

"The clinic side was really impressed," said Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard.

Li has held research, clinical, educational and entrepreneurial roles at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and Stanford University, as well as Wake Forest and Houston Methodist Hospital. He holds 16 patents, with another six pending, and is the Wells Fargo Faculty Scholar at Wake Forest.

Li said he was notified he had been selected for the job about two weeks ago.

Unique challenges ahead

First on his to-do list: working with the curriculum committee to ensure they can file for accreditation by Dec. 1. That process is expected to take almost a year, after which the medical school can begin recruiting students, Feser said. Li has already been briefed on the committee's progress.

Li also wants to establish relationships with departments across campus and make sure health care providers are kept informed on the project. He pledged to be open with the community so people understand the potential health and economic development benefits.

Li said starting up a new medical school, especially one focused on engineering and data science, poses unique challenges.

The traditional medical school curriculum has to integrate engineering and technology, and students will have to have a background in engineering, physics, math or another quantitative field so they can handle the coursework in mathematical modeling and other areas, he said.

The curriculum has to be modified so "they will be thinking in more engineering and technology terms and be able to actually translate a lot of the cutting-edge engineering and technology concepts into what they'd do in the future," he said. "No one has ever done this before."

Other medical schools may have engineering tracks for students, but they draw students from a broader range of backgrounds, he said.

He also has to recruit faculty who buy into that concept. He said many classes will be team taught, with a lab-based approach.

"A lot of these classes cannot be taught by a single individual. You're really combining different concepts," Li said.

Many of the initial faculty members will hold appointments in both the medical school and another department on campus, he said, some of them existing UI professors.

The college also has to relate its activities to actual health care delivery at Carle, he said, to benefit local residents and create economic opportunities through the development of new medical technology.

$1M grant coming along

UI Professor Rashid Bashir, head of the Department of Bioengineering and co-chairman of the curriculum committee, called Li a "great scholar, administrator and researcher. I look forward to having him on campus and working with him on moving the college forward."

Li studied physiology and biochemistry at the University of Toronto, earning a medical degree there and an MBA from San Jose State University.

He will be transferring the remainder of his NIH grant to the UI, roughly $1 million, and hopes to collaborate with researchers at the Beckman Institute.

His research blends engineering technology with biology to treat difficult cancers and other brain diseases with "remote-control" cells or drugs.

He uses image-guided ultrasound energy to try to control stem cells that attach to the diseased sites in the brain. Specialized genes transferred to the stem cells can then release drugs or other treatments. In one example, they can penetrate the lining of the brain, known as the blood-brain barrier, which ordinarily prevents drugs from going into the brain.

"Very few drugs can cross this barrier. If we can actually use the stem cells to localize the places of disease, and then use a trigger from the outside, ultrasound that penetrates the skull, to activate those stem cells, we can open up the lining of the brain just in those microscopic areas and allow drugs to treat diseases in those sites."

Li is a native of Hong Kong, emigrating to Canada with his family when he was 17, and speaks fluent Cantonese. He is married to Rosina Li, a retired pharmacist. They have two grown sons, Sherman and Jeffrey, who both work in Silicon Valley. Li also has three grandchildren.

"Whenever we have free time, that's what we do. We go and visit them," he said. "They're bundles of joy."

Patient checkup: Carle Illinois College of Medicine

What's the next step?

Filing paperwork to become an accredited medical school with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education by Dec. 1.

When would accreditation likely be approved?

By late fall 2017.

When would the school open?

2018, although the exact date is still under review.

When would the first students apply?

The medical school can't recruit students until it has preliminary accreditation, but November-December 2017 is the goal.

When will the first faculty members likely be hired?

That will be decided by the new dean, but officials anticipate some "timely hiring" to help develop the curriculum.

What other approvals are required?

The campus Academic Senate, UI Board of Trustees and Illinois Board of Higher Education must approve the actual medical degree curriculum, once it is completed.