Fairmount blast victims ID'd

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Family and friend sift through the debris, looking to salvage personal belongings at the scene of a house explosion and fire in rural Fairmount Wednesday August 31, 2016.

FAIRMOUNT — The Vermilion County coroner’s office has identified the people killed in an explosion near Fairmount on Tuesday morning as Delores Sapp, 77, and Floyd Walton, 64.

The cause of death for both is “blunt force trauma due to a blast explosion before the flames engulfed the house,” according to the release from the office of Coroner Peggy Johnson.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blast that happened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the house of Mrs. Sapp, whose home was at Salt Fork Pay Lake northwest of Fairmount.

According to Dave Ferber, chief of the Fairmount fire department, someone in the area heard the explosion and saw a plume of smoke and called 911. When firefighters arrived on the scene — at 2716 East 1333 North Road — the house was completely leveled and a large debris field covered the area.

Ferber said about 5 feet of rubble was in the basement and heavy equipment was brought in to remove it from the basement where the bodies were found.