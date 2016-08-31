The Health Reporter Is In: Aug. 31, 2016

Questions for our Health Reporter? Submit them here and Deb Pressey will chase down an answer

Q: Why won’t people be able to get nasal flu mist in place of flu shots this year?

A: The government’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in late June that the nasal vaccine shouldn’t be used for the 2016-2017 flu season, and that’s because three seasons worth of government studies showed it wasn’t very effective.

The live attenuated flu vaccine (the nasal spray FluMist) was shown to be just 3 percent effective among children and teens ages 2-17 (compared to 63 percent effectiveness for the inactivated vaccine used for flu shots) for the 2015-2016 flu season.

AstraZeneca, owner of FluMist maker Medlmmune, released contrasting data of its own, stating FluMist Quadrivalent was 46-58 percent effective overall against the circulating flu strains for the 2015-2016 season.

Flu shots are advised for everyone 6 months and older, and how well they protect in any flu season varies from year to year. Even when the match between circulating viruses and the vaccine is good, it’s 50-60 percent effective, according to the CDC.

Not only is FluMist not recommended, it won’t be available at Carle and Christie Clinic community flu clinics and at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for the 2016-1017 flu season.

Toni Kerney, the flu clinic coordinator at Carle, said she thinks the nasal spray option will be missed by those who dread the needle.

But there wasn’t a been a big demand for it at Carle, she said. Last flu season, Carle administered about 1,200 FluMist doses out of over 40,000 vaccinations.

Since we’re on the topic of flu shots, there’s another change to be aware of for the upcoming flu season and that’s an update in the recommendations for people with egg allergies.

Anyone who’s experienced only hives after being exposed to eggs can now get any licensed flu vaccine that’s appropriate for their age and health, according to the CDC. People who have had more serious allergic reactions, such as light-headedness and breathing distress, can do likewise, but need to have their flu shots given in a medical setting where a health care provider can watch and manage any symptoms.

The recommended 30-minute wait for someone with an egg allergy after getting a flu shot has also been eliminated.

Kerney said another option, available at Carle flu clinics, is Flucelvax, a flu vaccine considered safe for people with egg allergies. This year, it’s available in a quadrivalent version so it will protect against four virus strains, she said.

Community flu shot clinics will kick off Sept. 28 for Carle and Oct. 1 for Christie Clinic.