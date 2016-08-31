Lawsuit filed in fatal crash tied to Pendleton pursuit

An attorney for the family of a Decatur woman killed in a crash with an Illinois State Police trooper in May filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against the trooper, the police agency and the state. The trooper was leaving Decatur to attempt to pursue the man who was wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Mahomet.



The suit alleges that Trooper Jeff Denning was operating his squad car without his emergency sirens activated at 107 to 109 miles per hour just before the crash with Kelly Wilson, 25, on Oakland Avenue in Decatur on May 7. Wilson later died from her injuries.



Denning was going to assist in the pursuit of Dracy "Clint" Pendleton. The suit also says Denning was traveling at 88 to 90 MPH at the point of impact on a street with a 35 MPH speed limit.



Decatur attorney Tim Shay filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Wilson family. He said the trooper should not have been driving that fast.

Shay said the Wilson family is devastated.

Shay said Wilson made a complete stop at a stop sign before attempting to make a left hand turn onto Oakland Avenue before Denning struck her vehicle on the driver side door.



The lawsuit claims, among other things, that Denning negligently and carelessly operated his vehicle with an excessive rate of speed given the traffic circumstances and the distance between himself and the shooting incident he was attempting to respond to.



A coroner's inquest previously revealed that Denning was traveling 108 MPH just before the crash and that Wilson had a blood alcohol concentration of .094 percent and had marijuana byproducts in her system.



Shay said even given those circumstances, Wilson had very limited time to react to Denning's squad car due to the high rate of speed at which he was traveling.



The Macon County State's Attorney announced this week that he has turned the case over to the state appellate prosecutor's office for further review.



A spokesman the state police declined to comment on the lawsuit.