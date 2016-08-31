Nursing home's latest problem: failed boiler

URBANA — The failure of a boiler at the Champaign County Nursing Home has prompted a call for a special meeting of the county board Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the critical nature of this equipment for the maintenance of safe environmental conditions in (the nursing home), and the short time frame prior to the winter season, we recommend approval to proceed with an immediate procurement of the equipment and installation services,” County Administrator Rick Snider wrote Tuesday in a memo to county board members.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana.

Although the nursing home is only 10 years old, it has been plagued with design and equipment problems.

Part of a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for various county projects on the Nov. 8 ballot is supposed to pay for $2 million in deferred maintenance projects at the facility. Listed among the projects was $400,000 to replace the four boilers at the nursing home.

Snider said Wednesday the county now hopes to acquire and install four new boilers, and install a temporary boiler, at a cost of $255,000 to $270,000 in September.

“We’re doing better on the pricing than we expected,” Snider said. “But we had hoped to have the quarter-cent (sales tax) pay for it. We’re scrambling to find the money now.”

“We had some discussions with the manufacturer and now we’re hoping the local guys give us the work at cost. Maybe somebody will take pity on us because it’s for the nursing home,” said Snider.

He said there’s $175,000 in a capital asset replacement fund to pay for part of the work, but it’s uncertain where the rest of the money will come from.

Snider said the county hoped to have three local contractors bid the project but so far it has only one.

“One of them won’t be able to respond in time, one is and we’re waiting to hear from the third one,” he said. “We’re trying to provide as much competitiveness as possible.”

Contractors have until noon Thursday to submit their bids.

The nursing home already has been operating since 2013 with only three of its four boilers and a second one failed last week, he said.

“What happened was that one of the remaining boilers tripped about a week ago and they tried restart it and it wouldn’t restart. When they did the testing on the other two boilers they found they were pretty much on their last legs,” said Snider.

The problem with the boilers, he said, can be traced to their location near the vents for the laundry dryers at the nursing home.

“This is all related back to when they installed the boiler system originally they put it in a non-serviceable area, meaning you could not replace any boiler individually without ripping them all out. And then they put the air intakes right next to the dryer vents so the dryer vents weren’t done properly in the first place and they’ve been expelling lint that’s been ingested into the boilers.”

Snider said he hopes to get all four boilers from a manufacturer within two weeks and have them installed and operating within a month, before cold weather arrives.

“All of the will take about a month to complete replacement because new piping is required, and they have to cut out remove all existing boilers.”

They’re located in the nursing home basement.

“It’s such a tight space. I can’t imagine why they would have designed it this way. It’s all really bad,” said Snider, who has been the county administrator only since mid-April.

He said the emergency work isn’t a ploy to build support for the Nov. 8 tax increase vote.

“Believe me, if I didn’t have to do this right now I definitely wouldn’t,” said Snider.