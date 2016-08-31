Teacher of the Week: Gay Fritz

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag #TeacherOfTheWeek.

This week...

Meet Gay Fritz, our first Teacher of the Week in 2016-17. She's a second grade teacher at Sangamon Elementary School in Mahomet who says the best part of her job is the chance to be "goofy" with her students everyday. "I like to make school fun, build each students' confidence and help my students grow in their love of learning," she said.

— What makes your school unique? Sangamon is an amazing place. It is a safe, positive, caring community of people who love each other like family. What makes Sangamon the most unique is Mr. Cabutti. He is a one-of-a-kind principal.

— Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I chant with my students and do funny movements while singing.

— Three items you have on your desk? Children's books, iced tea and my "handy dandy cup," which is a cup with student names in it that I use to randomly call on students so they don't have to raise their hands.

— Teaching supply you can't live without? Memo pad. I have to write down everything and make lists otherwise I can't remember what I'm supposed to do!

— Funniest question a student has ever asked you? Is Gay really your name? Yes, it is.

— Favorite hobby? I love reading and exploring new places.

— Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of ... In the past my students have studied oceans and ocean creatures. I asked my students to research the lengths of many whales. After they found the information necessary, we went outside to the playground and measured the lengths of many whales with rulers, yard sticks and students lay head to head. We made predictions about how many rulers or humans it would take to reach the lengths of each whale and the kids crawled across the blacktop making chalk marks at the end of each ruler, yardstick and class mate. We discussed which way of measuring was the most accurate and why using a yard stick was the easiest. We also talked about how non-standard units of measure can be helpful and why you might choose non-standard units. We also brainstormed reasons each group's measurements might not have been the same. After that, each student chose an interesting ocean creature, read books to become an expert and they were asked to choose four or five facts about the creature that other people might not know. After the hard work was done, each student made a power point page with a picture of their ocean creature. Then we invited other classes into our room and we presented our Ocean Creatures power point. It was exciting because the kids had to complete research, think critically about the information they chose, analyze the facts, type their information into a power point page, practice fluent reading of their facts and verbally share with others their information. The kids love the challenge and the hands-on approach to the activities. They also love the freedom to learn and discover outside of the box!

— Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? I love teaching reading the most because it is key to each student's success in school and beyond. It is exciting to watch students develop as readers and become individuals who choose to read for enjoyment, not just read because it is their nightly job.

— What's the best part of your job? Wow! I can't pick just one. The two best parts of my job are my students and the staff at Sangamon.

— What's the most difficult part? Balancing my home life with my job. At both places, the work is never done, there is always more to do and more that I could do.

— Social media you use most often? I have my class website but I'm pretty old fashioned so I don't have a Facebook or Twitter account or even a smart phone.

— If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I would love to go to Ireland.

— Latest you've stayed at school working? I hate to admit it, but I have stayed at school until 1:00 a.m. before!

— What does your morning routine look like? I greet the students every morning, we say the pledge, then we go over the morning paper together. After that, my morning is filled with literacy activities until lunch. We go over high frequency words, practice spelling words, I teach some new language skill and go over vocabulary words. We read books, discuss text features, key details, work on reading fluency and comprehension.

— What's the best day of the week? I love Sundays because I get to go to church, rest and spend time with my family and friends.

— My favorite song is ... "Beautiful Day" by Jamie Grace.

—If I weren't a teacher at Sangamon, I would be ... A college professor working with student teachers and students going into education.

— If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see ... MercyMe.

— My favorite local restaurant is ... Los Zarapes.

— One item on my bucket list is ... to travel to Oregon, Washington, and Alaska— the only states I have not traveled to.