Urbana man charged with sex assault

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Antonio Hernandez-Aguilar

URBANA — An Urbana man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knew is due back in court in October.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said the 34-year-old woman reported to deputies that she was in her home on Sanibel Drive in Urbana about 9 a.m. Tuesday when Antonio Hernandez-Aguilar, 59, confronted her about allegedly being unfaithful to her husband, a relative of Hernandez-Aguilar.

The woman said Hernandez-Aguilar reportedly told her that he would not tell her husband of her infidelity but that it would "cost her."

When he advanced toward her, she stood to walk away and he reportedly pushed her back down into a chair. When she tried to get away again, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm, pulled her into the bedroom and ordered her to remove her clothes, the report said.

When she refused, he allegedly removed her shorts and his own and sexually assaulted her while holding her down.

The woman contacted her husband, who came and got her, the report said.

Hernandez-Aguilar initially denied any confrontation with the woman but eventually admitted to a deputy that he held her down while accusing her of infidelity.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Hernandez-Aguilar at $50,000, ordered him to have no contact with the woman and told him to be back in court Oct. 25.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.