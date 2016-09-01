Academy High hires Ivy League grad as interim headmaster

Photo by: Provided Nicholas Edgerton

CHAMPAIGN — The man picked to lead Champaign's next high school, at least for the short term, has degrees from Brown and Columbia, once lived in Sweden and Spain, and ran private academies in Williamstown, Mass., and Boulder, Colo.

Nicholas Edgerton also speaks Latin and, in his younger years, could read Egyptian hieroglyphs ("with a lot of dictionary help," he notes in his bio.)

With the assistance of a national search firm, Academy High's board of trustees have hired Edgerton as interim headmaster of the private, secular high school set to open in the University of Illinois' Research Park in the fall of 2017, officials told The News-Gazette.

How long his stay will be remains uncertain. Edgerton signed a 10-month contract that runs through the end of June. Chairwoman Lisa Libman said the board will continue its search for a permanent head of schools.

It decided to initially make this an interim position because of the timing of the search — in the summertime, applicants are often looking for a temporary position, she said.

"We feel fortunate to have him. ... He has decades of experience, specifically in helping intimately in starting up an independent high school, and he has a passion for education," Libman said.

"We got to see him interact with students, and to me, that was really exciting to see his ability to connect. He has experience in all different types of (independent) schools, too."

Edgerton, who is in town and searching for an apartment, has worked in independent school settings for 30 years, helping launch a similar private high school in Maryland early in his career.

A Pennsylvania native and married father of two, he earned a bachelor's degree in English from Brown University and a master's in English and comparative literature from Columbia.

He began his career in 1986 at The Kildonan School of Amenia, N.Y., where he spent 12 years in various teaching and administrative roles. He moved on to help create The McLean School of Maryland, an independent high school in Potomac, where he planned curriculum, hired educators and admitted students from 1998 to 2000.

Between 2000 and 2010, he was headmaster of the independent Pine Cobble School of Williamstown, an independent institution for students in pre-K through ninth grade.

After that, he served as administrator at Michigan's Kalamazoo Country Day School for three years and most recently ran Boulder's Bixby School, for gifted children in pre-K through fifth grade.

There, he was hired as interim head before being given the job on a permanent basis.

The first few months of Edgerton's work in Champaign will include reviewing admissions applications and hosting open houses about the new high school, Libman said.

Academy High will begin accepting applications soon, she added, with the hope of accepting about 40 freshmen and sophomores for its first school year. It will have the capacity to take in approximately 60 students total at first.