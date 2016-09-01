Champaign teachers union to take strike vote

The president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers and the Unit 4 negotiating team met for five hours on Wednesday night but still were unable to reach a deal on a new contract. As a result, CFT president Jennifer White said the union will take a strike vote next Wednesday.



White said no progress was made with the district during Wednesday night's session, which also included a federal mediator and was the eighth meeting between the two sides.



Teachers in the union have been working without a contract since the previous one expired on June 30. Negotiations between the two sides began in late April.



Another bargainning session with a mediator has been scheduled for Sept. 20, nearly two weeks after the strike vote takes place.



The CFT said more than 800 teachers are represented by the union.



A spokesperson for Unit 4 could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.