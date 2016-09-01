Jim Dey: All eyes on Champaign County clerk

Photo by: The News-Gazette Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

Gordy Hulten’s job isn’t on the line in the Nov. 8 election. But, as the Champaign County clerk who presides over the election process, his reputation is.

That’s why, as Election Day draws closer, Hulten finds stress levels go up.

“Elections are giant operations. If all you ever do is vote, you don’t put much thought into, ‘How did this happen?’” said Hulten, who will be working his 12th election as county clerk.

Champaign County has 121,000 registered voters who are eligible to cast their ballots at 118 precincts staffed by roughly 700 people — from Hulten on top to vitally important precinct election judges at the bottom.

Then there are the supplies needed. They range from the hugely consequential (voting machines and ballots) to the relatively unimportant (“I voted” stickers election judges hand out).

“Elections are giant exercises in logistics,” Hulten said.

And they are not predictable logistics either. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but the ebb and flow of humanity at 118 different locales sometimes requires midday transfers and additions of resources, some which come out of the blue.

Hulten said the “funny thing” about elections is that “everyone of them has something that’s unanticipated.”

Here’s an example. Before the March primary, the record for turnout of roughly 40,000 was set in the 2008 primary, when Barack Obama was making his first run for president and Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain was trying to nail down the GOP nomination.

Hulten said that record fell five months ago.

“We had almost 60,000 ballots cast. So it didn’t break the previous record, it shattered it,” he said.

The stunning turnout, heavy last-minute turnout in some polling places and the new Election Day registration law produced complications.

Here’s a cringe-inducing fact about how difficult it can be to implement one of the Legislature’s bright ideas:

Now that citizens can register to vote on Election Day, far too many wait until they show up at the polls to register, procrastination that retards the voting process. In March, there were “almost 8,000” Election Day registration — 14 percent of the total turnout — and Hulten said he expects that number to “go up” on Nov. 8.

“It’s very inefficient. If you wait until Election Day (to register), it’s a slow transaction,” he said.

Here’s another election-related number that’s going up — early voting. A relatively new process in Illinois, it’s picking up steam. Hulten said his office already has roughly 2,000 requests to vote by mail this year compared with roughly 2,000 mail ballots for the entire 2012 election.

The total early votes cast four years ago were “over 20,000,” and Hulten is hoping to crush that record as well. He’s encouraging people to vote prior to Nov. 8 because early voting makes it easier for his office to do its work and it gets the issue off people’s plates.

“We want voters to vote before Election Day if that is a choice they are ready to make,” he said.

Hulten joked that early voters will be spared political phone calls and campaign mailings if they vote early because neither Democrats nor Republicans will waste resources contacting those who’ve already cast ballots.

Early voting begins Sept. 29 at the county clerk’s office. Starting Oct. 24, the clerk’s office will expand early voting polling places to “at least eight” locations throughout the county, including the university campus, north Champaign and Mahomet.

Now administering elections, Hulten started out his career in politics as an operative. Forty-one and married with two children, he grew up in Troy, a small Madison County community located near St. Louis. He said that his parents were “not politically active” but that he was drawn to elections and government “because I enjoy the process.”

He studied history and political science at the University of Illinois, but divided his time between attending classes and working for Illinois House Republicans as a policy analyst and campaign worker.

“At no time was I a traditional student,” said Hulten, who planned to attend the law school but somehow never got around to it.

Ultimately, he ran former state legislator Rick Winkel’s campaigns while working in real estate. Hulten moved over from operations to government in 2010, when he was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Champaign City Council.

“I said, ‘I’ve paid attention to city issues, I think I can do that,’” he said. “I discovered I really enjoyed being a policy-maker.”

A few months later, he was appointed to fill the county clerk’s post that was vacated by Mark Shelden, and then had the pleasure not only of administering an election but running in one at the same time.

“I had to run myself in my first presidential campaign (in 2012). It was overwhelmingly on a number of fronts,” said Hulten, who plans to seek a third term in 2018.

But it’s too early to think about 2018 when 2016 is in his lap. This week, Hulten and his staff are finalizing early-voting locations and overseeing ballot creation. Next week, it will be something else and so on.

“Our plans are largely set. What we are working on now is executing the plan,” Hulten said.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.