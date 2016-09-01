Just 1 Question: Project Lead the Way inventors at Schlarman

This week, some seventh-grade Schlarman Academy students have been inventing new products during a Project Lead the Way unit on design and modeling.

Their inventions had to be something that would transport science teacher CATHY FIELD somewhere, something she could use while eating or something that would relax and entertain her.

The process called for students to brainstorm ideas as a team, capture their ideas in their engineering notebooks and build prototypes using cardboard and hot glue. They will have to pitch their products to Field, and if there's time, make any necessary improvements.

Later during the course, students will try their hand at 3-D computer animation and apply what they've learned to design and build a miniature-scale playground.

As the young engineers worked on their cardboard creations on Wednesday, NOELLE McGEE dropped by to ask: What do you like best about your product and the design process?

AVERY KELSEY (back right) & LIAM UNDERWOOD (front right)

Avery: "We're making a table that has a refrigerator and microwave in it. It's called the Ultimate Table (for lazy people). It even has cup holders."

Liam: "If you want to get a drink, you don't have to go anywhere. It's right there."

NAJAH PERRYMAN (center)

"We're making an ice cream cart. We like ice cream, and Mrs. Field likes to eat a lot. We like how we get to work together. Grace (Neidzwiecki) likes to draw, and Tyler (Surprenant) likes to measure. I'm doing some sketching and building."

SADIE ALLEN (left) & BEN WINN

Sadie: "We're building a big train that will take her anywhere she wants to go. It runs without tracks."

Ben: "It's been fun designing it. I like the collaboration process. I wouldn't be able to do this by myself."

NADIA LUDWIG (front left)

"We're making an 'EZ' chair. It has a bookshelf and a light built into it. She loves to read, so this will make it easy for her to get her books, and she'll have the right lighting.

"We like this project. Our group is fun, and it's just been fun working together to come up with the ideas and compromising with each other."

CAROLINE BOGEN (left) & BRYCIE CARNAHAN

Brycie: "We're inventing a table with a chair connected to it. If it were life-size, she would be able to sit in it and relax. If she gets hungry, she could lift up the table and put her food on it."

Caroline: "It's been fun coming up with ideas and drawing them. We all help out."

PAILI LASKI (left) & KIVONJANAE WILLIAMS

Paili: "It's a turtle that you can open up and put drinks in or use as a gift box. We like this project because you can be creative."

Kivonjanae: "It shows us we can do anything that we put our mind to."

