Loaded guns lead to arrest of pair

URBANA — Two men who allegedly had loaded guns in a car in which they were riding in Rantoul have been charged with weapons offenses.

Michael D. Rocquemor, 22, of Chicago, and Darien Carter, 23, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road, Champaign, were arrested by Rantoul police about 1 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 45 near Chandler Road.

A Rantoul police report said an officer stopped the car in which they were passengers because it was speeding and later arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

Under the front seat where Rocquemor was sitting and under the back seat where Carter was seated, police found two handguns, each loaded.

Rocquemore was charged with the more serious offense of being an armed habitual criminal due to his prior convictions, which include robbery and residential burglary as an adult and armed robbery and trespass as a juvenile.

Carter was charged with unlawful use of weapons by felon. Because of a prior conviction for aggravated fleeing, he is not allowed to have a weapon.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Rocquemor’s bond at $30,000 and Carter’s at $10,000. Both men are due back in court Sept. 16 for a probable cause hearing.

