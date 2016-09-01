Man who allegedly interrupted sex act to rob victim due back in October

URBANA — A Champaign man charged with aggravated robbery and intimidation is due back in court in October.

James Mosley, 51, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street, was charged Thursday with those crimes in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in which he allegedly robbed a man of cash and tried to get him to give him more.

A Champaign police report said about 6 a.m. that day, the victim, an Urbana man, was engaged in a sex act with a woman in a van when Mosley allegedly approached the vehicle, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the man in order to not call the police.

The victim handed over money but Mosley allegedly demanded he go to an ATM and get more. The man the drove Mosley to a gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil Street, where Mosley tried to persuade the man to withdraw money. However, the ATM was not working and the victim then told the clerk to call police.

When she did, Mosley ran from the store. Police recognized him from surveillance video and found him later at his home.

At Mosley’s house, they also found a relative of Mosley who reported he had seen a realistic looking BB gun at Mosley’s house that day before Mosley left.

Because Mosely had a medical issue on Aug. 14, the jail declined to accept him and he was given a notice to appear in court Thursday, which he did.

Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Mosley to remain free on bond and told him to be back in court Oct. 25.

Court records show Mosley has eight prior felony convictions for burglary, possession of controlled substance, theft and robbery.

If convicted, Mosley faces six to 30 years in prison.