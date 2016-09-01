No justice — yet — for Bear

Video: Abused dog Bear on the mend » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Dr. Maureen McMichael, head of the emergency and critical care service at the Small Animal Clinic, part of the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, talks about the recovery of Bear, the abused dog found abandoned in Ford Couny on April 20. Other Related Content Details emerge in case of dog hanging from bridge

SIBLEY — It’s been more than four months since an online petition was started asking Ford County authorities to file charges against the person who tied a dog to a bridge near Sibley, taped its mouth shut, shot it with a shotgun and left it to die.

Since then, nearly 14,600 people have signed the petition.

And since then, there has been no justice for Bear.

Bear, a brown Labrador mix, is “in a very good and loving home” today, Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Thursday. But other than that, he had no news to report on the case.

Since May, the sheriff’s office has been awaiting the results of tests being completed at an Illinois State Police crime lab. Undisclosed evidence was sent to the crime lab to be tested, but Doran said he still had not received the results as of Thursday.

Doran said “all interviews of suspects, neighbors and potential witnesses have been completed,” but until the lab results are received, the sheriff’s office is waiting to send a “final report” on the case to Ford County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak for his review.

Doran, like much of the public, wants a resolution to the case, and he admitted that it is frustrating that it is taking so long. But a complete investigation is more important than a speedy one, Doran added.

“Our final report is not sent to the state’s attorney yet because we do not have the lab results,” Doran said. “I have no idea when the ISP crime lab will complete their work, and that is very frustrating to me, as well.

“Until I receive the lab results, I am considering this case still open and will not close the investigation until lab results are known. We have been periodically reviewing the case with the state’s attorney to make sure we are not missing anything. No reports will be turned over until we have a complete package for the state’s attorney to review for potential charges.”

Sibley resident Mark Gillespie reported finding Bear by the bridge about four miles west of Sibley on April 20. Gillespie said he was walking his dog near the bridge when his dog alerted him to Bear’s presence.

Gillespie said he found Bear “barely alive,” dangling from a red leash tied to one of the bridge’s posts. The leash was just long enough for the dog to stand in place but not move. The animal had a “choker” chain collar around its neck, and its muzzle was wrapped with electrical tape, presumably so no one could hear it barking, Gillespie said.

Gillespie immediately recognized the dog as Bear, the dog that belonged to his next-door neighbors in Sibley — Terricia L. Martin and Dean W. Bachtold.

After Bear was taken to the University of Illinois’ Small Animal Clinic, the dog was found to have a fractured jaw, which it sustained after being shot; infected eyes; and “chronic skin ulcers” on its back and all four legs.

Bear was later released from the clinic and adopted by a new family.

In late April, Bear’s owners filed petitions for “stalking no-contact orders” in Ford County Circuit Court against Gillespie and his wife, Lisa Gillespie, claiming a pattern of harassment. However, a judge rejected the request.

Martin and Bachtold have denied any involvement in the abuse of their dog. Bachtold told police that the dog went missing during the evening of April 19, possibly by getting loose off its chain.

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.