UPDATE: Hit-and-run victim dies

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Traffic passes through the intersection of University and Broadway avenues in Urbana, where Jeffery Stacy was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Aug. 27, 2016. Mr. Stacy died of his injuries on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

UPDATE Sept. 1, 2016

URBANA — An Urbana man hit Saturday by a vehicle that did not stop has died from his injuries.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Jeffery Wayne Stacy, 54, died at 7:08 a.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital, a victim of multiple injuries.

Surles said police still need help finding the person responsible.

"Nobody has come forward at this point. We are gathering video from nearby businesses," Surles said.

URBANA — Urbana police need help finding the driver who hit a pedestrian last week, seriously injuring him.

Lt. Rich Surles said officers were sent to Broadway and University avenues about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a 54-year-old Urbana man lying partially in the road.

A passing motorist had seen the obviously injured man, stopped and called 911.

Officers determined that the man had been hit by a vehicle that did not stop to help him as he was walking home from the Sweetcorn Festival in downtown Urbana.

They learned that he was walking north on Broadway, crossing University, when he was hit by a vehicle headed west on University.

Surles said because of the man’s serious injuries, including a broken pelvis, right leg and right shoulder, they have been unable to interview him productively. He remains in Carle Hospital.

Surles said police theorize the vehicle that hit him would have front-end damage.

“We don’t have information that leads us to one type of vehicle,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2420. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should call Crimestoppers of Champaign County at 217-373-8477, go online to 373tips.com, or text “CCTIP” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.