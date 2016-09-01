Updated: Champaign teachers union to take strike vote

New 1:17 p.m. Thursday:



The president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers said it is "incredibly disappointing" that the union has been unable to reach a contract agreement with the Unit 4 School District.



The CFT announced Wednesday night that it will take a strike authorization vote next Wednesday afternoon. President Jennifer White said if members approve a strike, the union would have to wait at least a month before it could actually strike.



The two sides had a five hour negotiation session on Wednesday night, which also included a federal mediator and was the eighth between the two sides. White said no progress was made during that meeting. She said it is disheartening that union is still working without a contract.

White said teacher salaries is also an issue that still has to be worked out.



Teachers in the union have been working without a contract since the previous one expired on June 30. Negotiations between the two sides began in late April. Another bargainning session with a mediator has been scheduled for Sept. 20, nearly two weeks after the strike vote takes place.



The CFT said more than 800 teachers are represented by the union.



School board president Chris Kloeppel said the board continues to present modified proposals in an effort to find common ground. He said the board remains committed to negotiating in good faith toward a fair contract.



**



Original story 10:56 a.m. Thursday:



The president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers and the Unit 4 negotiating team met for five hours on Wednesday night but still were unable to reach a deal on a new contract. As a result, CFT president Jennifer White said the union will take a strike vote next Wednesday.



White said no progress was made with the district during Wednesday night's session, which also included a federal mediator and was the eighth meeting between the two sides.



Teachers in the union have been working without a contract since the previous one expired on June 30. Negotiations between the two sides began in late April.



Another bargainning session with a mediator has been scheduled for Sept. 20, nearly two weeks after the strike vote takes place.



The CFT said more than 800 teachers are represented by the union.



A spokesperson for Unit 4 could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.