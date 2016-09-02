Champaign County Board OKs bid for nursing home boilers

By NATALIE WICKMAN

nwickman@news-gazette.com

URBANA — With fall looming, the Champaign County Board struck a $229,500 deal with A&R Mechanical on Thursday to replace the Champaign County Nursing Home's four boilers after two prematurely failed.

The money will come from Ameren, which just finished an approximately 24-mile transmission line from Sidney to Rising and now owes the county $483,000 for construction costs, County Administrator Rick Snider said.

"It was very fortuitous that it came now instead of some other time," Snider said about the Ameren payment, since the original plan was to pay from a $175,000 capital-asset-replacement fund. "We had other projects planed for that" fund, he said.

The board called a special meeting to choose from four boiler-replacement bids. The vote to accept A&R Mechanical's bid, the cheapest one, passed 14-1.

"Only because I don't want it to be unanimous," District 3 Representative Aaron Esry said after casting his "no" vote.

The boilers will be made by Lochinvar Products. A fifth temporary boiler will also be bought with the Ameren funds for $15,000. Snider said it will be used during the replacement period because boilers operate year-round.

Snider said the rough timeline is to have the boilers manufactured in two weeks and installed in 30 days. The goal is to be finished by mid-October.

Champaign County facilities Director Dana Brenner said the boilers failed years before they should have because they were installed near laundry dryer vents, which expel lint while operating. The approved bid guarantees that the new boilers will be installed in a way that will prevent this from recurring.

"Lint was being exhausted literally 2 feet away from the intake of oxygen for the boiler," he said, noting how it was being drawn into each boiler's tubing. "The thin tubing inside of the boilers is impossible to clean because it's so small."

Snider said the installation layout is also why all four boilers need to be replaced instead of just the two that failed. He said they were located in a non-serviceable area, so no individual boiler could be replaced without removing all of them.

Some board members expressed frustration with the installation mistake, saying it should have been obvious enough to avoid. Snider said he dug through documents from 2009-10 and found that the city of Urbana sued the installers and received a settlement of $1.2 million, in addition to an arbitration payment of around $400,000.

"But those settlements don't come anywhere near reimbursing the county for all the expenses that resulted from the errors that were committed," Snider said.