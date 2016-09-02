Champaign, Urbana set yard waste pickup

Other Related Content Map of Champaign's fall 2016 yard waste pickup

The cities of Champaign and Urbana have announced their schedules for yard waste pickup this fall.

In Champaign, collection begins Oct. 10 and runs through Dec. 9.

Residents should have bagged leaves or bundled branches and twigs at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on their pickup dates.

Residents should refer to the map posted on the city's web site: (ci.champaign.il.us/departments/public-works/residents/yard-waste-collection/) for specific pickup dates.

In Urbana, the city will begin its yard waste collection Oct. 17 and wrap up Dec. 2.

Leaves need to be in 30-gallon paper lawn and garden bags; only leaves and nonwoody plant material will be collected; no plastic bags, brush, tree limbs or garbage will be picked up; bags must be placed at the curb or along the roadway edge; and all bags need to be out before 6 a.m. on your regular U-Cycle collection day.

Bagged leaves may also be taken to the Landscape Recycling Center, 1210 E. University Ave., U, for a small disposal fee. The site is open for recycling of yard waste year-round.

For questions about Urbana's program, contact Jason Arrasmith at 384-2416.