Clergy corner, Sept. 2, 2016

This being walk-down-the-aisle season — nine of the 21 couples getting married at Champaign's Holy Cross Church in 2016 will tie the knot between June and September — we asked a few good men and women of the cloth: What's the one special service you most look forward to presiding over?

A cappella evening prayer

It runs a close second to the 2 1/2-hour Easter vigil service at Champaign's Grace Lutheran Church on THE REV. CHRIS REPP's favorites list.

"Everything in the service is sung, except for the readings," he says. "In contrast to the Easter vigil, I can get you in and out of an evening prayer service in 30 minutes."

Christmas Eve

"In small towns and small churches, you see more empty seats than smiling faces. Christmas Eve is the one service of the year when there are more smiling faces than empty seats," says THE REV. DAVID ALMY, pastor of two Vermilion County United Methodist churches, in Indianola and Ridge Farm. "I look forward to seeing some of them next Sunday — and I look forward to seeing some of them next Christmas — but I look forward to seeing all of them again."

The Great Vigil of Easter

"It is one of the most ancient and most dramatic services of the year," says THE REV. BETH MAYNARD of Champaign's Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church. "It's the time when we liturgical Christians pull out everything we've got — all the stories, all the visual and sonic beauty — to reveal Jesus' resurrection as something not just to think about but to experience personally. From beginning to end, there's no liturgy that makes me more grateful to be a priest."

Christmas

That he was born on Dec. 25 has nothing to do with why that service ranks No. 1 to THE REV. EUGENE BARNES. Christmas "is when I have been able to experience the fullness of the brotherhood of man, when all seem to have let their shields down and have entered into celebrating each other and Christ," says the assistant pastor at Urbana's New Life Church of Faith. "In our humble home, it was always attended with gaiety, reverence and harmony that culminated in community worship at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waukegan."

Baptisms

"Hands down," says THE REV. JERRIS DUNCAN of Champaign's Grace Community Church. "The building is always packed, the band cranks up the volume and we celebrate like crazy. It's the most beautiful and rowdy day at Grace Community."

Maundy Thursday

Says THE REV. JEFF CAITHAMER of Champaign's St. John Lutheran Church: "We announce absolution individually at the altar rail, and I get to call everyone by name in the absolution. It is personalized and very meaningful."

Gay weddings

"I got to preside over two," says THE REV. RENEE ANTROSIO, a clinical social worker-turned-recently hired co-pastor of Champaign's New Covenant Fellowship. "Both were in beautiful outdoor settings, surrounded by family and friends, filled with joy and promise, with the amazing cooperation of Central Illinois weather."

Good Friday

"It is very unique from any other service we do," says THE REV. KURTIS BUELTMANN of Monticello's Faith Lutheran Church. "We combine a readers' theater that involves the entire congregation, a traditional Tenebrae service with candles and lights progressively extinguished into darkness, still images from 'The Passion of the Christ' movie and various special music."

MY FIRST BIBLE

THE REV. STEVEN STERN

Walnut Grove Christian Church, Arcola

"The first Bible that I vividly remember was a colorfully covered 'New International Version: The Teen Study Bible.' I got it from a Sunday school teacher around age 12 and kept it beside my bed on a bookshelf.

"Unlike other Bibles around the house, this one was actually geared toward me. It was easy to read, and I still remember the shock of opening it up and seeing major issues addressed: dating, money, sex, school and drugs. It was a big eye-opener at the time that the Bible had something to say about everyday life, offering real insights concerning real issues that teenagers and adults confront in the real world.

"I used the Bible all the way through high school. While I was away at college, a house fire destroyed my dad's house. Unfortunately, the Bible along with most of the things in his house were destroyed, but the impact of that Bible lives on."

