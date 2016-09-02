Hoopeston man has first hearing in Fair Oaks shooting death

Photo by: The News-Gazette Johnnie L. Sampson Jr.

DANVILLE — A 32-year-old Hoopeston man will stand trial for the fatal shooting of a Danville woman at the Fair Oaks public housing complex in August.

Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday found probable cause to try Johnnie L. Sampson Jr. for the murder of 30-year-old Mary Thompson.

Sampson, who faces four counts of first-degree murder, pleaded not guilty through his public defender, Lindsay Van Fleet. His next hearing was set for Sept. 27.

If convicted, Sampson — who is being held at the Vermilion County Public Safety Building on a $1 million bond — could face 20 years to life in prison.

Miss Thompson was born and raised in Danville, but had been working and attending school in Terre Haute, Ind., for about a year, according to her mother.

While home for the weekend, she was shot in the head while driving into the Fair Oaks housing complex about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 5.

A mother of two young children, she died from her injuries at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana the following day.

At Sampson's preliminary hearing, Danville police Detective Phil Wilson told Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Schott that video surveillance taken at Fair Oaks around the shooting shows a man firing a weapon in the direction of Miss Thompson's vehicle.

Wilson said that police obtained information that the suspect was Sampson, and a police officer who saw Sampson at the complex earlier that day identified Sampson in the video by his clothing.

Wilson also testified that he interviewed Sampson at the jail following his arrest. During his interview with police, the detective said, Sampson admitted that he fired a weapon in the direction of the vehicle.