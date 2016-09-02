Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Lovie: Diggin' downtown
Fri, 09/02/2016 - 11:00am | Bob Asmussen
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith and Athletic Director Josh Whitman at the News-Gazette Sports Page radio show at the Esquire in Champaign on Monday, March 7, 2016.

30-year college football beat writer Bob Asmussen sat down with new Illinois coach Lovie Smith just days before his debut. Here's a taste of their wide-ranging Q&A that will run in Saturday's News-Gazette.

How do you like living downtown (at M2)?

Love living in downtown Champaign. To me, that’s a part of the whole change that we’ve made. It’s strategic. That’s exactly what we wanted to do. When you live in as many places as we have, we wanted to do something different than what we’ve done.

It’s convenient. On a recent night, it was the first chance we had to go out to dinner. We walked downtown and ate and then walked back. When you work such long hours, you don’t want to spend all your time in the car.

What are your feelings about the media?

To me, the media has a job to report the news. For people who aren’t at a game or know what’s going on, the media has an obligation to let the fans know what happened. I have no problem with those that do that.

Trump or Clinton?

I’m a Clinton person. Absolutely, 100 percent. And before, I was a Barack Obama person. I campaigned for him. I believed in him. I believe in Senator Clinton also.

