MTD attorney accused of misconduct

URBANA — Lawyers representing Patricia and Kenneth Marxmiller, the Mahomet couple awarded nearly $10 million in connection with a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus accident, have accused MTD attorney Marc Ansel of misconduct, and are asking for him to be punished.

In motions filed just two weeks after the jury trial that looked to have ended a lawsuit filed over the February 2015 accident, Ansel is accused of violations before and during the trial that unnecessarily dragged out the litigation, drove up expenses and attempted to taint the jury pool.

Specifically, the Marxmillers’ Urbana attorneys, James Hagle and Jeffrey Frederick, allege Ansel violated a gag order by mentioning the MTD had offered the Marxmillers millions of dollars to settle the lawsuit in open court while media was present, in an attempt to communicate improper and inadmissible evidence that would contaminate the jury pool.

They also have accused Ansel of asking a life care planner witness during a cross-examination if he had considered an award of Social Security benefits for Patricia Marxmiller, the pedestrian who lost both her legs in the accident, when the court had already ruled the mention of other benefits Marxmiller received or would be entitled to would be off limits.

Hagle and Frederick are further accusing Ansel of false pleadings, some of which include clinging to defenses that Patricia Miller wasn’t in a crosswalk when she was struck by the bus when he had access to evidence that she was. Champaign County Judge Michael Jones found the MTD liable in late July, and after that the MTD decided to contest the amount of money damages only. By then, the plaintiffs had racked up considerable extra costs in the lawsuit, according to their lawyers.

Ansel, an attorney with Meyer Capel, Champaign, said Friday he has seen the motions, and was “shocked and disappointed.”

“While we are continuing to review and analyze the motions, they are strenuously opposed, and a complete and vigorous defense to the motions will be presented,” he said. “C-U MTD’s attorneys’ pleadings and strategies throughout the Marxmiller matter were a result of reasonable inquiry and thorough investigation, and were appropriate and properly based on the law and the knowledge and information gathered throughout the course of the litigation. It is disappointing that Mr. Frederick and Mr. Hagle would file such motions after the trial is over.”

The Marxmillers and their lawyers are seeking punishment of Ansel that includes finding him in direct criminal contempt, that he be remanded to the custody of the sheriff and confined to the Champaign County jail, that a “significant monetary penalty” be ordered and that the Marxmillers be able to recover various legal fees and expenses connected with the lawsuit.

The MTD’s primary liability insurer, Illinois Public Transit Risk Management Association, covered the legal costs for the defense of the Marxmiller lawsuit, and the bills were paid directly by the insurer, according to MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The News-Gazette.

The MTD doesn’t have records of total defense fees and costs paid on its behalf, he said, but it does have copies of attorney fees and expenses billed by its primary defense counsel for the lawsuit, Ansel and his firm.

That included $138,852 for attorney bills to the primary defense counsel and $4,580 for expenses though the end of August, according to the MTD.

