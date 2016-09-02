TheMJs, Sept. 2, 2016

On Fridays, Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

POLITICS

A reporter actually just asked 'What's next for #AnthonyWeiner?' ... I'm like, probably Tinder... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) August 30, 2016

— If nothing else, the former congressman has shown that when it comes to using a smartphone for scoring dates and the like, he's an ace. Tinder, the dating app, is right up his alley.

MUSIC

We all have poop makers. Some better than others. #VMAs — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) August 29, 2016

— Beadle was reacting to the Kanye West music video featuring a very in-shape Teyana Taylor doing a sort of "Flashdance" routine in a thong. Her dancing, and body, received rave reviews.

HOLLYWOOD

Brilliant. Amazingly funny. The only reason I eat chocolate. #genewilder will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PL8S9EkLhh — Adam West (@therealadamwest) August 30, 2016

— The original Batman paid homage to the "Willie Wonka" actor who died this week. What's more important is, if Batman can eat chocolate, we all can.

LOCAL

Who says nothing good happens after midnight???!!! #nevergiveup https://t.co/jOdt4GzlNA — Todd Lindsey (@twlindsey12) August 30, 2016

— Coaches and parents often recite this phrase to young people, and generally it's true. But Cubs fans, like Lindsey, were rewarded Monday night/Tuesday morning when the North Siders put away the Pirates well after midnight.

SPORTS

A lot of these #NFL dudes have thoughts on Kaepernick. Ask them about Josh Brown and see what happens... — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) August 30, 2016

— Plenty of NFL players spoke out against the 49ers quarterback this week for his refusal to stand for the anthem and comments about the oppression of blacks. But the same players say, "It's none of my business" when one of their colleagues beats up a woman.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Colin Kaepernick

— #EndOfSummer

— #LaborDay

— College football

— Donald Trump

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #Make2016Worse

— #IfLifeWereLikeA HorrorFilm

— Pumpkin Spice Latte

— Greyson Lambert

—Georgetown University

WORTH A FOLLOW

— News-Gazette Preps (@NGPreps)

With high school football season back in full swing, that means each Friday night our prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis, along with copy editor Colin Likas, will drop a fresh video to hand out helmet stickers. This is can't-miss stuff.