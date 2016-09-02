Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 2, 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer

EDITOR'S NOTE: Even though Tom Kacich is holed up in a St. Louis hospital room, he remains committed to answering your questions ...

This week’s pile o’ mailbag questions includes nothing on the Cubs’ magic number, but you did have lots of questions about the proposed Champaign school district property tax increase, Lovie Smith’s contract, the late City Girl Yogurt, the equal time rule as it applies to “Penny For Your Thoughts,” and when the city of Urbana was a booming place.



Here you go ...



How binding are Unit 4 projects?



“I read your column on (Aug. 21) about the uncertainty about what the county board would do if a sales tax is approved. It got me thinking. (Superintendent Judy) Wiegand is due to retire at the end of this academic year. Isn’t it possible the new superintendent could radically change what projects are undertaken if the Unit 4 referendum is approved?”



Here’s how Champaign school district spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart responded to your question:



“It is important to know that the projects included in the Unit 4 school facilities referendum are named and detailed, and that the referendum question is legally binding. This means that if voters approve the referendum on Nov. 8, that the district can only access the funds to accomplish the projects that are included in the referendum.



“Additionally, the board has committed to forming a community oversight committee to ensure the funds are used as promised. This ensures that, if passed, the projects are carried out as promised regardless of a change in district or board leadership.”



Tax increase cost



“What will be the cost of that for each $100,000 valuation with the Champaign school district property tax increase referendum?



It would be an approximately 63.7-cent increase in the school district’s tax rate, which this year was $4.41 per $100 of assessed valuation.



Here is the tax impact of the bond issue, as estimated by the Champaign school district. The bond issue would have a 20-year lifetime.



Market value of home — Annual property tax increase

$75,000 — $121

$100,000 — $174

$150,000 — $280

$200,000 — $387

$250,000 — $493

$300,000 — $599

$350,000 — $705

$400,000 — $811



Urbana population



“Last week you indicated that the number of kids in the Urbana grade school system went down about 50 percent from 1966 to 2015. Does that mean that people are moving out of Urbana over that time? I would think that it went up as Urbana is expanding.”



A lot has happened since that time: Families are smaller than they were in the 1960s, more children now go to private schools, which reduces the public school enrollment, and that period in Urbana’s history — about 1960 to 1971 — may have been its best. Those were the years of booming employment at the old Magnavox plant on Main Street (now Solo Cup). In 1969 employment peaked there (because of government contracts tied to the Vietnam War and the space program) at 2,400 jobs. That, in part, explains the early success of the Lincoln Square Shopping Center and the Urbana schools’ building program of the 1960s: Thomas Paine, Yankee Ridge and Prairie elementary schools and the Brookens Junior High School.



The boom years ended in 1971 when Magnavox closed its plant and its $10 million a year payroll left town.



Brookens Junior High, which had opened in 1970, soon no longer was needed and it closed about 10 years later.



Urbana’s overall population (estimated at 42,311 in 2015) is still greater than it was in 1970 (34,265), but the public school enrollment is significantly lower.



Road traffic controllers



“I’ve been told that there are sensors buried beneath left-turn lanes at intersections in Champaign-Urbana that electronically alert the stoplights to change when a vehicle is present. Is that true? Or are stoplights in Champaign-Urbana simply on timers?”



Both types of light cycles are used, said Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester.



“A cycle is the length of time it take for traffic from all directions to move through the intersection. Some lights do run only on a timer, which varies between an 80-second cycle and 110-second cycle,” he said. “Some lights use sensors in the ground to detect traffic in one or both lanes. When there is a turn lane present, it indicates to the computer to light the green arrow to allow for the left turn, as opposed to only the green light coming on.”



City Girl Yogurt



“Can you find out why City Girl Yogurt closed? The sign on it just says ‘closed until further notice.’ My kids loved going there and we had enjoyed chatting with Mike, the second owner.”



Developer Ivan Richardson, who owns the strip mall at the northwest corner of University and Cunningham avenues, said that City Girl Yogurt will reopen but with a new name.



“It will be reopened but I can’t give you an exact date,” he said, adding that it will be “soon.”



“We’re getting all the paperwork done to reopen it,” he said. “I own the building and the equipment and all of that stuff. Someone else is going to run it for me.



“I’m trying to find some operator who will really go in there and run the business.”



Unit 4’s Atkins land



“What is happening with the ‘Atkins’ ground that Unit 4 purchased?”



Currently that 40-acre property on Interstate Drive in north Champaign — the land originally to be used as the site of a new Champaign Central High School — is being leased to the United Way and is being incorporated into their farmers feeding families program, said Champaign school district spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart.



Equal Time Rule



“I seem to remember that the FCC has a fair standards rule for political candidates, i.e. if one candidate gets a hour time on a talk show, then the challenger gets the same opportunity. I see that the (state’s attorney, Julia Rietz) is on ‘Penny’ on a regular basis. Does her opponent in the fall election (Republican George Vargas) get this free hour of advertising too?”



“Penny for Your Thoughts” host Jim Turpin said he’d be happy to have Vargas on his WDWS talk show.



He said he has Rietz on frequently because she is the longtime state’s attorney and is involved in many issues including crime news, prosecution decisions and community affairs.



“Every time I have her on he has seven days in which to request equal time. If he doesn’t do that it passes. He hasn’t done that ever,” said Turpin. “He has never called me about wanting to be on.”



Turpin said he doesn’t solicit political challengers because there are so many of them, but that he’s always willing to give equal time.



The Museum of Broadcast History says that the FCC’s equal time rule is “the closest thing in broadcast content regulation to the ‘golden rule’.” A part of the 1934 Communications Act, it “requires radio and television stations and cable systems which originate their own programming to treat legally qualified political candidates equally when it comes to selling or giving away air time.”



Lovie Smith buyout provision



“When Lovie Smith was hired the balance of his contract details, including buyout terms, were to be released later. As he was hired one week after Josh Whitman was hired, and Josh’s contract was in the paper two months ago ... why haven’t Lovie’s buyout details been released?”



Smith’s contract is still being finalized, said UI Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. As a point of reference, his hiring was announced March 7, almost six months ago.



Unreadable type



“The News-Gazette needs to put an eye doctor on its board. The cutesy colors make certain portions of the paper unreadable to some of your less than 20/20 readers. For instance, Julie Wurth’s article (Tuesday), what is printed in the yellowish print is not readable for me, the pink is not too good either. Of course we can go online to get the full story, but it’s annoying to fork out $200 a year for something that we can’t read. Those twice-a-year religious supplements (Easter and Christmas) are especially bad in this respect.



Thanks for listening.”



Yeah, that one didn’t work too well, acknowledged News-Gazette Editor Jim Rossow.



“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and it won’t happen again,” he said of the attempt to do something a little different with the presentation of Julie’s column.