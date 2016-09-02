UPDATE: Accident clogs I-74 near Danville exit
|
2:48 p.m. update
The crash scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.
***
A two-vehicle accident near milepost 214 in Danville has slowed eastbround traffic on Interstate 74.
Illinois State Police report that traffic is being rerouted around the crash scene. Motorists are urged to use caution around the area of the G Street exit.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.