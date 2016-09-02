Vice provost: UIUC may want more international diversity

Other Related Content UI officials weigh raising systemwide enrollment goal to 100,000

One area the University of Illinois' flagship campus isn't looking to expand is international enrollment, a perennial sore spot with Illinois legislators.

But the Urbana campus may want to diversify it, says Charles Tucker, vice provost for undergraduate education and innovation.

The number of international students has doubled in the past decade, mostly from China. Total international enrollment grew from about 5,000 students in fall 2006 to more than 10,324 (5,497 undergraduates) this fall. The number of Chinese students skyrocketed from 918 to 5,546 in that span.

The UI typically ranks among the top five U.S. universities in international enrollment.

"They add a lot to campus, but I think we have about as many as we want to have right now," Tucker said. "If we had our choice, I think we would be more diverse in the countries we draw from, but of course you can't just wave your arms and make students come."

After China, India (1,253) and South Korea (1,088) send the most students to the UI.

Tucker said he's not concerned about projections that Chinese enrollment may level off in coming years, saying the UI has "tremendous demand internationally."

"If that changes, other schools would feel it sooner," he said. "But anytime you're drawing a lot of students from one place, you're putting a lot of eggs in one basket."