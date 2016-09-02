Zika virus confirmed in Champaign County

Other Related Content Zika: Tests available in Champaign, Vermilion counties

Questions? Submit them here

Champaign County has its first confirmed case of Zika virus, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.

Pryde said the state Department of Public Health lab confirmed positive results Friday.

She couldn’t confirm whether the results were for the female University of Illinois student said to have sought treatment at the UI McKinley Health Center after returning from a Zika virus-affected area.

The health center announced two weeks ago that there was a Zika case on campus, warning: “Because of the large number of our community who may have traveled to affected areas or are contemplating travel, it is likely that additional individuals among the (UI) community will be exposed to the virus which causes Zika infection.”

McKinley Director Dr. Robert Palinkas told The News-Gazette on Thursday that the person affected was a UI student.