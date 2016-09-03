Area history, Sept. 3, 2016

Today is Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, all arrangements have been made for the biggest Labor Day celebration ever held in the Twin Cities, and it is thought that the people of the county will turn out for the monster parade and to hear the addresses at the fairgrounds. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at West Side Park in Champaign and end at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The day also will include a wrestling match, races, bicycle races and a dance.

In 1966, Urbana School District 116 will pioneer a basic adult education program this month. It will be one of the first school districts in the state to conduct such classes.

In 2001, the Rantoul village attorney and its fire chief are at odds over a proposal to prohibit citizens from riding on firetrucks in parades. Village Attorney Ken Beth cited a regulation from the National Fire Protection Association in calling for an end to the decades-long practice in Rantoul.