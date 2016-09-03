Black Dog traffic leads to new stop sign

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Motorists in the intersection of Chestnut and Main in downtown in Champaign Friday September 2, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Drivers who frequent downtown Champaign near the old train station are in for an additional stop sign starting next week.

Kris Koester, spokesman for Champaign public works, said stop signs will be added Tuesday to eastbound Main Street and northbound Chestnut Street near The News-Gazette at 48 E. Main St., and the traffic circle that serves as the entrance to Black Dog II, 320 N. Chestnut St.

Koester said since Black Dog opened in May 2015 in the former freight station north of the old Amtrak station, “lots of people” have complained about the need for stop signs at that 90-degree bend to better serve pedestrians and to help with traffic in and out of Black Dog’s parking lot.

“We have fielded lots of calls here at public works and in planning and development. More people are going in and out of that circle and not paying attention to how they are driving,” he said.

Koester said City Manager Dorothy David authorized the additional stop signs which will make the intersection an all-way stop.

A stop sign will also be placed at the exit of the traffic circle where customers are going in and out of Black Dog and directional signs will be added to show drivers the appropriate direction of traffic flow.

The work is expected to be finished by Friday, Sept. 9.