Former Vermilion County official charged with DUI

Photo by: The News-Gazette Miller

DANVILLE — A former Vermilion County administrator is facing a driving under the influence charge after allegedly causing a collision in Tilton.

Ed Miller, a retired county's probation director, was charged with one count of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 23. He was also issued a ticket for disobeying a traffic signal.

The drunk-driving charge stems from an accident on the evening of Aug. 20 at the intersection of Georgetown Road, also Illinois 1, and Southgate Drive.

Tilton Police Chief Steve Cornett said Miller, 68, of Oakwood, was driving north on Illinois 1 when he ran a stoplight and struck a vehicle that was turning into the intersection. Cornett said the female driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Tilton Ambulance, along with police, were called to assist at the scene.

"Ambulance personnel were trying to help him to see if he was injured, and he got extremely combative," Cornett said, adding Miller allegedly struck one of the paramedics.

He said the paramedic was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

"At that point, the Tilton Police Department had to take him into immediate custody," Cornett said.

He said Miller was arrested on preliminary charges of DUI and five counts of misdemeanor battery.

"He was extremely intoxicated," Cornett said, adding police could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath.

He said Miller was taken to the hospital. The results of his toxicology tests weren't available.

Miller, through his attorney Art Capella, has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 27. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 3.

In April 1995, Miller — then a deputy chief probation officer — was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and DUI stemming from a Jan. 13, 1995 accident that killed James "Pokey" Wallace, 38, of Hoopeston.

Miller was put on administrative leave.

At the end of Miller's three-day trial that July, a jury acquitted him of drunk driving, and then-Circuit Judge Tracy Resch, of Marshall, dismissed the reckless homicide charge before closing arguments in the case.

During the trial, no one disputed that Miller had struck Mr. Wallace on U.S. 150 near Batestown Road, or that he had been drinking on the night of the accident. But his defense attorney, Craig DeArmond — now the Vermilion County presiding judge and chief judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit — argued that Miller hadn't drunk enough to be impaired and could not have avoided Mr. Wallace, who according to witnesses, was walking in the middle of Miller's lane when he was hit.

After Miller was cleared of the charges, he returned to his job as the county's top probation officer. He retired on June 30, 2006.