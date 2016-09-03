New park in '13 twister's path

Photo by: Provided A drone's eye view of the new Gifford park.

GIFFORD — Out of turmoil and destruction will come a place of peace and tranquility.

Work has started on a park in Gifford that was in the direct path of the November 2013 tornado that destroyed about one-third of the community.

Emord Memorial Park will be built north of the Gifford community building on Main Street and will encompass about one-fourth of a city block.

The children of Ernest and Jeannette Emord agreed to sell the property so it can be turned into a park area.

The restive site will feature a rock garden, gazebo, benches, plant life and a berm to provide dimension to the landscape.

"We wanted it to be not so much a kids go-out-and-play playground area as a park for relaxation where people can just walk through and feel comfortable with," said Tony McLain, a member of the Gifford Tornado Relief Committee, which is paying for the park.

The sidewalk path through the park and the rock garden will feature a theme that makes note of the twister that destroyed much of the community's north side.

Landscape architect Bill Malone of Ludwig Brothers designed the site "so it's more a memorial to the community for the tornado," McLain said. "You can see the swirling of the path, and there's a rock garden that's going to be a swirl.

"Out of all that swirling devastation comes this beautiful park."

Koleen Roseman, also a committee member, said the white gazebo will feature a black top. Lights matching the ones placed downtown and paid for by Gifford State Bank will be included in the park from a donation by the bank's Country Christmas Craft Show.

Parking places will be added on the park's south side for community purposes and park use.

Roseman said the park could be used for Friday evening concerts.

Community 'centerpiece'

Funds for the project were raised through donations to the tornado relief fund, from private institutions in town and individuals. A $100,000 grant from the McCormick Foundation will provide much of the money. The Emord family also donated money to the cause.

McLain said numerous non-profit agencies that donated to the tornado relief effort said the oversight committee should hold out some of the money "and do something for the entire community."

"Could we have distributed the money for this to everyone? Yeah. They'd maybe have got $200-$300 apiece," McLain said. "What would that have really done? Very little.

"Yet this is a nice centerpiece for our community, and we felt that was truly the most important thing. This community rallied around itself with the help of those around us."

Gifford has come back stronger than ever.

"When you consider that a third of this town was destroyed, we could have very easily just bundled up. But the business people and the people of this community said, 'We want this to be Gifford again,'" McLain said.

No target date has been set for completion. It could open next spring or perhaps for the 2017 Gifford Celebration.

Concrete work has been finished at the park. Next comes gardening and grass seeding.

McLain said the planting of bushes and trees will be held off until the end of September or beginning of October.

The site formerly held two homes — one of which was the Emord family home and one of which was a rental. The tornado destroyed both.

The Emord way

Jonathan Emord, now a constitutional administrative lawyer living in northern Virginia, said he and his sisters — Betsy Dipietro, now of California, and Deborah Emord-Netzley, now of Kentucky — grew up in Gifford and have fond feelings for the community.

"It was great, peaceful and wonderful," he said. "The wonderful thing about the people in the Midwest is they tend to be very honest."

Chanute Air Force Base was still open and was a prime employer in the area during the children's formative years.

Ernest Emord was in three branches of the military totaling 33 years and fought in Tripoli during World War II. At Chanute, he was the senior enlisted adviser to Gen. Frank Elliott before he and his wife retired to Gifford.

Ernest was a real-estate broker, salesman and county appraiser after the Air Force. In his early days, he was a professional boxer and later a boxing coach.

"He grew up with Rocky Marciano, in the same gym," Jonathan said.

His mother, whom he said tested to have a genius IQ, was an actress in her early days.

Emord said his parents were known for helping those down on their luck. His father would often loan people money, not expecting to get it back, and his mother would often take people in when they came onto hard times.

Mr. Emord died in 2004, and Mrs. Emord in 2010.

It's the smalltown values that have stuck with the family.

"I think you got a good education out of Gifford Grade School, There are churches in Gifford that help maintain a strong moral foundation," Jonathan said. "People are hard workers. A lot of back-breaking work on the farm. That tends to make people honest, dedicated and loyal — all the great virtues."

He said he and his sisters will return for the dedication of the park.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.