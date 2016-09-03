New partnership to benefit DACC nursing students

Photo by: The News-Gazette sturgeon

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College nursing students can earn both their associate and bachelor's degrees in three years without having to leave Danville.

Under a new dual-admissions partnership with Eastern Illinois University, nursing students can study for two years at DACC to earn an associate degree. Then they can take a third year of courses online and earn a bachelor's degree in nursing from the four-year university in Charleston.

Officials said tuition for the third year at EIU will cost about $15,000. While that's three times higher than DACC's tuition, they added it's still a bargain among colleges and universities.

The program was developed as part of a national effort to increase the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses in the workforce to 80 percent by 2020.

"The partnership between DACC and EIU will save students time, money and also the inconvenience of having to leave the area to get a bachelor's degree," said Kathy Sturgeon, DACC's dean of math, science and health professions.

Sturgeon added that any student who earns their associate degree in nursing from Danville Area Community College is guaranteed into EIU and can finish their bachelor's degree online.

Stephen Nacco, who is president of DACC, called the nursing alliance one of the "gold nuggets" he spotted during his first two weeks at the college.

"In the coming weeks, you'll also be hearing about dozens of other bachelor's degree programs DACC will be offering right in Danville and at community-college rates since the whole cost for students to complete a bachelor's in four years will be under $25,000," he said.