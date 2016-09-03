'We are anxious to do good'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Sgt. Matt Rivers, of the Urbana Police Department, joins his wife, Christy Rivers, at the Police and Fire Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The couple are starting a group to support local police and their families.

URBANA — As the honor guard coordinator for the Urbana Police Department, Sgt. Matt Rivers has attended his share of funerals for slain police officers he’s never met.

But when he returned from Dallas after attending funerals for three of the five officers murdered July 7 by a man intent on killing them because they were police, Rivers left with the nagging feeling he had to do more than just pay respect.

“One of the things we were struck by in Dallas is that the police department has a pretty good relationship with the community. People were saying, ‘This isn’t supposed to happen here.’ We could see the community was really hurt by this,” he said.

Talking about that with his wife of 12 years, Christy, the seed for the Police Support Association of Champaign County was planted.

“We want to enhance the quality of life for law enforcement officers personally and professionally,” said Matt Rivers, a police officer just shy of nine years.

“I really want to build support among (police) families and am also interested in community outreach and changing the perception of officers (by the public),” Christy Rivers said, adding that there are far more good police officers than bad ones. “The spouses get frustrated because we know them as normal people.”

The Riverses are hosting a meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. at the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) office, 1701 E. Main St., U, to share their ideas for the group and solicit others from anyone interested.

Short-term, Matt Rivers said the group would like to be able to raise money to buy rifle-rated body armor for all uniformed officers in Champaign County and has already established an account at Busey Bank to accept donations.

Departments supply officers with bullet-proof vests but there is additional protection that officers can use in the event of an active shooter, which not all departments can afford.

“Some officers in our department have a set that they have purchased on their own,” he said.

Christy Rivers said long-term, she’d like to see the group look into things like sleep studies and better nutrition for patrol officers, who often suffer in both areas because of shift work and overtime.

Matt Rivers said they’d also like to be able to offer educational scholarships for the children of police officers or other children in the community interested in law enforcement as a career.

“All the departments have their own spouses groups but all are relatively small departments. When we put the whole county together, suddenly we are hundreds of spouses, who offer far more support and have the ability to do much more good,” she said.

The Riverses said many police officers do great work in their communities when they are not on the time clock. They want to see the group enhance that outreach to lessen the divide between police and public.

“We want to plug into other great organizations already in this community,” Christy Rivers said, noting many officers already work on the “One Winter Night” annual event to raise funds for the homeless, a population they are frequently called on to help.

She said other ideas include getting law enforcement families together for food repacks at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank or to help build Habitat for Humanity houses.

“We are not a political group, not an advocacy group. We are out to promote positivity and unity and we are anxious to do good,” Matt Rivers said.

For more informaton, visit www.policesupport.org or on Facebook, search for CCpolicesupport.

