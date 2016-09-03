Weekend Planner: DeWitt County Farm Crawl

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Herk, right, the youngest alpaca at Timberview Alpaca Farm, gets playful with a grown alpaca in rural Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Elizabeth Lord, not pictured, was getting ready for the upcoming DeWitt County Farm Crawl & Tractor Drive, which takes place at both Timberview and Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More from 10a.m. until 5p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.

The third annual DeWitt County Farm Crawl (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday) will take “crawlers” to two specialty family farms east of Clinton, about 30 miles west of Champaign. One of the farms, Timberview Alpaca Farm, will offer a closeup view of 15 alpaca. Why alpaca? Timberview co-owner Elizabeth Lord said after getting rid of their horses, she and her husband wanted to raise livestock that would not cost “an arm and a leg” and would give them a little income. “They’re really easy,” she said of alpaca. “I wasn’t raised in the country and I take 100 percent care of them.” Here’s more on the Farm Crawl, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1 Sunday marks the third time Timberview has been on the Farm Crawl; last year 800 to 1,000 people visited. “We love it. We just really enjoy opening up our farm and letting people see what the alpaca lifestyle is about,” Lord said. This year people will see demonstrations of spinning and carding of alpaca fleece and play lawn games. There also will be an inflatable slide for kids.

2 Timberview also will open its store, felting studio and yoga studio — all changed from last year. The shop offers items made from alpaca fleece: scarves, hats, yarn, ornaments and “wonderful socks.” “We haven’t sold any of the raw fleece yet; we use the fleece for our products,” Lord said. There also will be food concessions sold by Ted’s Garage, with the Clinton High School Dance Team receiving the profits.

3 The other farm, Mariah’s Mums & More, or Triple M Farm, was established in 2008 by Greg and Mariah Anderson with 300 mums. Today they grow 10,000. Two years ago they added bedding plants, cut flowers and fresh produce. Their mums and vegetables will be on sale during Farm Crawl, and there will be a “farm fun zone” for kids, self-guided tours, antique-tractor displays, and a sweet-corn concession and other food vendors.