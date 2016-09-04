Area history, Sept. 4, 2016

Today is Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, schools open at 9 a.m. tomorrow in Champaign with all eighth-grade pupils and one seventh grade school to be cared for at the Central building. The first four grades only can be accommodated at the Lawhead and Columbia buildings and the first six grades in the Dr. Howard and Gregory buildings. The other four buildings are to have seven grades each. So far as practicable, the rule limiting teachers to 35 pupils will be followed.

In 1966, Wednesday is the first day of school for 12,400 students in Champaign. Champaign High School and its annex expect 2,370 students this fall. The three junior high schools will have 2,660 students and more than 7,350 children are expected in the 16 grade schools.

In 2001, a new Champaign Police Department policy incorporates some longstanding procedures with a new, clear statement that prohibits traffic stops or searches of people based on race. Police Chief James Luecking announced the new "Anti-Biased Enforcement" policy.