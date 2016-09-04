The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Sept. 4, 2016

Picking up where we left off last week, with Lovie Smith's debut in the books and Chancellor Robert Jones' less than a month away, we asked 10 folks with UI ties to tell us about one of their Illini firsts.

DR. KING LI

Newly named dean, Carle Illinois College of Medicine

"The day I learned about the opportunity from Witt/Kieffer, the executive search firm, I was already very much intrigued and excited. I immediately did some research online to find out as much as I could.

"After listening to me talking non-stop for 15 minutes that night over dinner, my wife, Rosie, told me, 'This is so you and this can be the opportunity of a lifetime.'

"Then we started talking about what it would be like living in Urbana-Champaign.

"The first thing that came to our minds was it is close to Chicago, one of our favorite cities in the world. My aunt, my father's sister and several of my cousins live there. My wife teased me about the times when we visited them: One of my cousins, who is a dentist, would tell me that my teeth needed cleaning and proceeded to take me to his office and clean them before taking us to dinner. We also knew that UIUC has a sizable Chinese student body and there is even Mandarin commentaries on football games.

"The possibility of decent Chinese food in Urbana-Champaign became an immediate attraction. We looked it up online and found out even dim sum is available in Urbana-Champaign — unlike here in Winston-Salem, where we have to drive an hour to Durham for it."

CHRIS WIDLIC

WCIA alum now at Indianapolis' WISH-TV

"I'll never forget my first