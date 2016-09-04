Sunday special: Brothers on the bench

Forgive Gary Webber if he's tired of stories about him and his older brother.

A month ago, the 51-year-old Monticello man was appointed an associate judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, a position he had applied for twice before. His brother, Roger Webber, 58, of Savoy, had also applied multiple times before being chosen for the job over his brother in 2014.

Competition among brothers? Common.

Service by two brothers on the bench in the same circuit at the same time? Not so common.

An official with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts said the office doesn't really have a record of relatives on the bench it can consult. It has not happened in the Sixth Circuit in modern history.

"I've seen enough stories about the brothers. We've got a job to do," Gary Webber said.

Both start new duties on Sept. 19, Gary as an associate judge filling his brother's slot and Roger as a circuit judge filling the retirement vacancy of Arnold Blockman in Urbana.

Gary Webber will be sworn in at the Piatt County courthouse, where he served as an assistant state's attorney for 12 years in two different stints. Roger Webber will be sworn in at the Champaign County courthouse, where his law career started as a public defender.

'My personal punching bag'

Roger and Gary Webber were born and raised in Herscher, a Kankakee County village of about 1,600. Mom Thelma was the secretary at Herscher High School. Dad Bob worked for many years in factories in nearby Kankakee.

"He also drove a school bus for the high school and has been running the clock or keeping score at high school sporting events for as long as I can remember and he still does," Roger said of their 84-year-old father.

Thelma Webber, 77, said of her four sons, Roger and Gary were the "most studious."

Roger is the oldest, followed by Rob, 55, then twins Gary and Jerry, who turn 52 later this year.

"I would say they are competitive," she said. "Their mom and dad are, too. We play a lot of euchre and we all think we're the best."

The brothers appreciated growing up in a community where everyone knew everyone, doors were unlocked, and you got on your bike in the morning and returned home at dark in the summers, carefree.

"Everybody kept tabs on you and you felt safe. You knew there was only so much you could get away with because they would get back to your parents," Gary said.

"It gave me a good foundation for where I am now," Roger added. "Smalltown values, looking out for your neighbors."

As brothers often do, Roger said "we were almost always fighting."

"If someone else was picking on one of the younger brothers, you were there for them, because that's my personal punching bag," he said. "You can beat up your brothers but nobody else can — at least until they get bigger than you. Then you have to use words."

Thelma Webber said she's hearing more of her sons' youthful antics as they age.

"Gary was always the quieter of our boys. We found out a lot of stuff about Roger when he came home but we never hear many of those stories from Gary. He just didn't get involved in stuff like the others," she said.

'The future Perry Mason'

Roger knew around age 13 he wanted to be a lawyer.

"I was having an argument with my father and I felt like I was winning, then he was winning, then I was winning again. And I said, 'That's what happens when you argue with the future Perry Mason.' It was just an offhand, smart comment and my mom said, 'So you want to be a lawyer?' I thought: Actually, that might not be a bad gig," Roger said.

Roger went to Illinois State to study business administration, reckoning "if I couldn't get into law school, I would go work in business somewhere."

All four sons knew they'd have to help pay for college. ISU was a good fit — academically, geographically and financially.

For Roger, it also meant hitting the spousal jackpot.

At ISU, he met his wife of 36 years, Jane. Because of her job in Chicago, and being put on a wait list for the UI College of Law, he applied to DePaul's law school and got in.

The couple married in 1980 just before law school started, lived in a south Chicago suburb and took the train together into the city every day.

Gary later attended ISU, in part because Roger had gone there and liked it. He chose psychology as a major.

"I decided late I wanted to go to law school," said Gary, who was wait-listed at his first choice, the UI.

Not having applied elsewhere, he returned to Herscher. There, he worked for a year at the high school as an assistant to a teacher whose developmentally disabled students had a host of behavioral issues.

"It was very educational," he said.

It also inspired him to apply to other law schools. He chose Southern Illinois-Carbondale, partly because of its small size.

"It reminded me of being in high school. You knew everybody in your class level," Gary said.

A lawyer for lawyers

Roger's first full-time law job began in 1984 at the Champaign County Public Defender's office, where there is ample opportunity to do trials "unless you're the driving under revocation attorney."

After one trial in three months, Roger asked colleague Jim Dedman on a Thursday if he could help him.

Dedman handed him a stack of police reports and announced he would represent one of two men accused of armed violence, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. They were to be tried together the following Monday.

"After I got done panicking, I said, 'I'll need a lot more guidance than that.' He said, 'Just follow my lead. I'll go first at everything. This gives us two chances to challenge jurors. Follow my lead, but do your own thing for your client,'" Roger said of the sage advice.

Although convicted, his client got a four-year prison sentence instead of the final offer of 20 years the state had made. Roger considered it "a huge win."

Realizing there wasn't much room for promotion where he was, Roger took the suggestion of his friend and now Douglas County Judge Rick Broch to apply for a prosecutor position in Tuscola. He got the job.

"I liked that better because I felt like if there was a defendant that really deserved a break, I could give it to them rather than beg somebody else for it," he said. "I liked the authority to do the right thing."

He also appreciated the perspective he was gaining: "You're able to recognize there are two sides and hopefully achieve a much more fair and just result."

After four years as a prosecutor, and again little chance for promotion, Roger was itching for more.

In January 1990, he joined the nascent firm of Beckett and Crewell in Urbana. Four years later, it would bear his name: Beckett & Webber.

A well-established defense attorney, Steve Beckett "brought a lot of high-profile and interesting cases to the firm," Roger said of his partner and long-time UI law school professor. "He gave me a pretty good mixture of opportunity to learn and direction and guidance about how to learn."

First up: defending convicted murderer and death row inmate Charles Albanese as his case made its way through federal appeals, a journey that lasted five years.

"Steve handed me four boxes of transcripts and records and with that gave me the boxes of the habeas petition he had prepared for Cornelius Lewis," another convicted murderer that Beckett represented.

Albanese was executed in 1995. It would not be Roger's last death penalty case.

At Beckett & Webber, he had a general practice but carved out a niche as the lawyer for lawyers, representing about a dozen of them on complaints before the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

He also built a stellar reputation as a First Amendment expert, successfully keeping several adult bookstores in DuPage County in business.

"The First Amendment stuff I did, from a purely legal scholar perspective, was the most interesting. I got to argue in the state Supreme Court a constitutional issue. I can't think of a kind of case that would be more fascinating or more exciting to handle," he said.

The traveling judge

Having his own interest in criminal law and knowing a little about what his older brother was doing, Gary Webber took his first law job as a prosecutor for the Shelby County state's attorney in 1990.

After a year there, and unable to see much chance for promotion, he moved to the Piatt County state's attorney's office, where he stayed four years.

"My first wife had a job in Decatur, and Monticello seemed closer for that and to other people I know. It seemed like a better opportunity," Gary said.

Besides criminal prosecution, he dealt with county issues such as zoning requests.

"I did a little bit of everything in all the state's attorney's offices I was at," Gary said.

By 1995, he was interested in something more and joined the Urbana firm that already bore his family name.

"I did enjoy that," Gary said. "A good 75 percent of my time was spent on criminal and the public defender contract. We also had an appeals contract to represent indigent parents in abuse and neglect cases."

There he met his second wife, Barbra, also an attorney. They married in 2001, after he had left Beckett & Webber to return to Piatt County for a second, eight-year stint with the state's attorney's office.

After an unsuccessful run for Piatt state's attorney in 2008, Gary moved to the Moultrie County state's attorney's office in Sullivan, where he's been ever since.

"Criminal law is what I'm most interested in and feel I know the most about," he said, admitting to a bit of apprehension about the potpourri of cases he'll hear as an associate judge traveling among DeWitt, Douglas and Piatt counties primarily, and occasionally to Moultrie.

"You don't even know what you don't know," he said. "Fortunately, I have plenty of people who can point me in the right direction if there's something I have to get brushed up on."

Beckett & Webber pipeline

Chief Judge Dan Flannell said both brothers were chosen for their posts based on their depth of experience.

Gary Webber, having worked in four of the circuit's six counties, had an edge on his fellow applicants this time around.

"We just think his demeanor and temperament are ideally suited for the rigors of what I believe is the most difficult associate position in the circuit because of the travel requirements," Flannell said.

Piatt County Circuit Clerk Charlie Barre said when he took public office in 2005 after coming from the private sector, Gary was "very helpful" to him.

"Everybody in our office just really likes Gary because he has such a nice demeanor. He never lost his temper, was even keel."

Beckett had a similar evaluation of both his former associates.

"They are just really very, very steady, very even temperament," he said of the characteristic on which judges are routinely evaluated by lawyers.

Beckett joked that he had done several obscenity trials on behalf of adult bookstores and lost but that Roger and another lawyer in the firm won, and won again.

"Around the office, they became the 'A Team.' I was supposed to be the hot shot First Amendment attorney and I lost. Roger became the specialist," Beckett said.

As for Gary, Beckett called him "very effective, very calm and sort of unflappable."

He said Gary efficiently handled the felony contracts the firm had with Champaign County, providing steady income for the firm, a highly valued contribution. He also developed a reputation for working well with Hispanic clients.

Since 1996, four Beckett & Webber attorneys have been named associate judges in the Sixth Circuit.

Only one local firm can beat that.

Since 1975, the Champaign firm now known as Hatch Law has produced two circuit judges, two associate judges and one federal judge.

"But I have a state's attorney. That's got to be worth something," Beckett joked, referring to former associate Julia Rietz.