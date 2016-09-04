UI to pay $3 million more

URBANA — A major change in federal overtime rules that will affect employers across the nation is prompting raises for about 400 postdoctoral research associates at the University of Illinois.

The UI has decided to increase their pay to a new federal threshold so they are still considered salaried employees and therefore not subject to overtime rules.

In a message to faculty members, interim Provost Edward Feser said it would be impractical and costly to try to track the researchers’ hours and pay overtime, given the scholarly nature of their work.

The “postdocs,” as they’re known, run lab experiments with faculty that can require unpredictable work hours. They use their research as the basis for papers and jobs in industry or academia, and they can’t just stop working after 40 hours, professors say.

The change will cost about $3 million, with the money coming out of existing research grants or other funds from those units, campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.

The federal change affects about 1,300 university employees in all, including civil service workers, residence hall directors and others. Supervisors across campus are still determining how to handle those cases, Kaler said.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act governs overtime pay for employees, though some professions, such as medical residents, are exempt. Those who are covered must be paid 1.5 times their regular wage for any time worked over 40 hours a week.

Under current rules, employees who are paid on fixed salaries and have executive, administrative or professional duties — including research — must be paid an annual salary of at least $23,660 to be exempt from overtime rules, the so-called “white collar exemption.”

The Department of Labor recently doubled that threshold, which hadn’t risen since 2004, to $47,476, effective Dec. 1. The law will now increase that threshold every three years; in January 2020, it will rise to about $51,000.

UI Graduate College Dean Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko said about 70 percent of postdoctoral research associates are paid below the new salary threshold. Their average pay is roughly $39,600, Kaler said.

Feser said other universities around the country are adopting the $47,476 threshold as their new campus minimum salary for postdocs, and the UI decided to follow suit. Illinois has to stay competitive with its peers, Chodzko-Zajko said.

The change will take effect on Nov. 16 for both current and future UI postdocs, Feser said.

Proposals for new research grants will have to account for the change and plan for the automatic pay increases, he said.

“We recognize that this new federal rule will place a strain on the research resources of our faculty. Unfortunately, we have little recourse but to comply with the new stipulations,” he told faculty members.

Postdoctoral research “fellows” are not subject to the act because they are not considered employees, UI officials said. They receive scholarly awards focused on personal development and their own research, which are not considered wages.

Graduate assistants and research assistants are covered under the law but “we do not expect them to work full-time,” Kaler said. Those who teach are exempt, she said.

The Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology on campus has almost 100 postdocs, most supported by grants from federal agencies or foundations, said Director Gene Robinson, a noted bee researcher. Their pay varies because they work on diverse projects in life sciences, social sciences and engineering, he said.

Some are already making more than $47,476, but Robinson said it will cost the institute almost $100,000 to raise everyone to that level.

He said postdocs are a “highly valued” part of the campus research enterprise and faculty members want to ensure they are fairly compensated.

Some professors will try to stretch their current grant dollars to cover the change while others can use money from their endowed faculty positions, which provide flexible funding for research, he said.

The total cost to the campus will likely rise as units phase in the new rules for other groups of employees, Kaler said.

Supervisors may decide to bring employees’ salaries up to the new federal threshold if they’re close, or simply pay them for overtime hours, or change job duties so that they don’t have to work overtime, Kaler said.

“If we gave them all a raise, it would be very expensive, obviously,” Kaler said.

In some cases, the overtime work is seasonal, Feser said. The campus is looking at how many hours people are currently working over 40 hours.

“This is a big change for our supervisors,” he said.

About 35 to 40 residence hall staff would be affected by the new rules, including resident directors and dining and program staff, said Housing Director Alma Sealine.

Renee Romano, vice chancellor for student affairs, said resident directors who live in the halls make “well under” $47,000 a year but also get free room and board. But that can’t be included in their pay under federal rules, she said.

“We simply cannot afford to move the threshold up,” Romano said.

University Housing may end up paying overtime to some staff and telling others they can’t work more than 40 hours a week, Romano said.

Labor pay

Come Dec. 1, employees who are paid on fixed salaries and have executive, administrative or professional duties must be paid at least $47,476 a year — that’s $913 a week — to be exempt from overtime rules. Among those who’ll benefit from the threshold being raised from its current $23,660 ($455 a week), according to the U.S. Department of Labor:

➜ 193,930 Illinoisans, fifth-most of any state, behind California, Texas, Florida and New York.

➜ 4.2 million Americans, an estimated 100,000 of whom will receive raises that put them above the new threshold.

➜ 2.5 million children, who have at least one parent who’ll gain overtime protections or get a salary raise.