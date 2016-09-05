Area history, Sept. 5, 2016

Today is Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Urbana schools will open Monday, Sept. 11. This year's buildings include Urbana High School, and Thornburn, Webber, Leal, Lincoln, J.W. Hays and No. 4 elementary schools.

In 1966, three more youths have bene implicated in the "Satan's Lovers" gang incident last week, according to the Champaign County state's attorney's office. The gang members allegedly broke into the home of Robert and Eula Ross, 1102 N. Gregory, Urbana, while a party was going on. One male guest allegedly was forced from the home into one of the gang's cars, driven away, robbed and thrown into the Boneyard Creek.

In 2001, the Champaign City Council voted 9-0 to declare its intent to form a tax increment finance district at the 7-acre site of what once was Burnham Hospital. A number of development proposals exist, including the latest idea to build a new city library on the site.