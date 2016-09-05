Danville may buy long-vacant Harwal Hotel

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette Among the 100 dilapidated properties that Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer is asking the city council to buy is the Harwal Hotel, vacant for nine years.

DANVILLE — A decade after the Illinois Department of Corrections removed several registered sex offenders from the Harwal Hotel in downtown Danville, the now-vacant eyesore may soon belong to the city of Danville.

"It's finally time that property is in the hands of the city," said Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, who on Tuesday will ask the council to spend $60,705 to buy more than 100 dilapidated properties in Danville, including the Harwal.

The condition of the four-story, 42-room hotel at 101 W. Harrison Street — now boarded up and empty — has for years been at the center of a dispute between the city and owner Eric Williams.

Williams bought the Harwal in 2002 and made it a transitional housing site for the homeless and parolees.

But during a compliance sweep by IDOC in 2006, six parolees who were also registered sex offenders were removed because the manager of the facility was also a registered sex offender, a violation of department regulations.

Declared uninhabitable shortly thereafter when the city learned it had no power and Williams unable to secure funding to make the required repairs, it's been nine years since anyone lived in the Harwal.

But it's stayed in the news in the years since:

— In 2009, pieces of plywood fell from its upper-story windows onto the sidewalk and Walnut Street, prompting the city to go to court to try to force the owner to make repairs.

— In 2011, Williams became involved with the non-profit Soldiers From Above, with the goal of raising funds to provide housing for homeless veterans by rehabilitating three properties, including the Harwal. At least one fund-raiser was held, but his goal never came to fruition.

— In December 2014, with the court's permission, the city secured the vacant building, boarding up all of its windows. At that time, Williams told The News-Gazette that he was no longer involved with Soldiers From Above and was weighing his options to sell the building.

Unlike the Harwal, most of the 100-plus properties the city wants to buy ahead of the September tax sale are residential structures that need to be demolished, according to Eisenhauer.

If Eisenhauer's request is approved Tuesday, it would be the most properties the city has ever purchased at one time with plans to demolish.

"It says something about people walking away from their properties," Eisenhauer said. "It's a sad, scary trend."

But this group is only the tip of a larger, possibly worsening problem in Danville, according to Eisenhauer, whose administration has taken down 252 structures since 2009.

This month, the mayor will introduce a funding plan, which could include a bond issue proposal or some other revenue mechanism, to pay for three city projects — demolition of dilapidated structures, stormwater structural improvements and capital investment in various items, such as police body cameras and computer software and hardware.

Eisenhauer said the city has done a survey of every structure in the city. About 45 percent (4,177 structures) are in good condition, 37 percent (3,443) are in fair condition, 13 percent (1,221) are in poor condition and 3 percent (315) are in very poor condition.

The majority of those 315 are south of Voorhees Street, which roughly divides the city in half north to south.

Eisenhauer said now is the time to get aggressive with the 315 and, over the next three years, demolish them.

But demolition, he acknowledged, doesn't provide a comprehensive solution to the ongoing problem — the continued deterioration of properties. Eisenhauer said those structures deemed to be in fair or poor condition could continue to deteriorate, and city administrators have noticed that the problem is beginning to creep north, especially with older homeowners not replacing aging roofs.

Alderman Dan Duncheon said he'd like to see a rehabilitation or loan program that helps homeowners replace roofs, which Eisenhauer often play a major role in properties deteriorating.

Duncheon said he supports demolishing the 315 "very poor" structures, but if the city is going to spend money it doesn't have for that, it also needs to consider funding a rehabilitation and prevention program, so the 1,221 in poor condition don't find their way to the demolition list in the coming years.

City administrators will bring more specific funding proposals for demolitions, capital investments and stormwater projects to aldermen this month, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.