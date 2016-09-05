India native dies following two-vehicle crash in rural Bondville
URBANA — A two-vehicle crash in rural Bondville over Labor Day weekend claimed the life of an India native.
Surinder Kaur, 72, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Earlier Sunday, the deceased was a passenger in a crash at the intersection of 1700 N. and 500 E. CR in rural Bondville.
An inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said Monday.
The incident is being investigated by the Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.
