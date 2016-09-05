Mansfield man dies following motorcycle crash near Farmer City

URBANA — A Mansfield man has died from injuries he received Thursday when his motorcycle crashed in rural Farmer City.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Corey Roth, 26, was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the critical care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

An inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said Monday.

The incident is being investigated by the Northrup’s office and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Department.