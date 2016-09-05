No one injured in early-morning blaze
An early morning fire in southwest Champaign resulted in property damage but no injuries.
News-Gazette photo editor John Dixon reports that the fire at New Century Estates trailer court was reported around 4 a.m. today. Firefighters dealt with flames and smoke at 4809 W. Windsor Rd. when arriving but reported no one was injured.
Comments
