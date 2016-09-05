UI puts Indian office on back burner while re-evaluating strategy

URBANA — A year ago, with a foothold in China, the University of Illinois was gearing up to open an office in India to strengthen business and academic relationships there.

Then the state budget crisis hit and the effort was put on hold, though the UI still pays a representative there.

Though an office in Shanghai continues to operate, the New Delhi office never opened, and interim Provost Edward Feser said the campus is re-evaluating its international strategy.

"This year, we're putting together a comprehensive globalization stra- tegy and we'll revisit how best to manage our footprint and opportunities in India, as well as other locations around the world, in light of our financial resources, priorities and mission," he said.

The UI opened an office in China in late 2013 and hired two employees, hoping to connect with prospective students and alumni, expand research partnerships, strengthen corporate relationships and improve fundraising. The UI has more than 5,000 graduate and undergraduate students from China, more than any other U.S. university.

It later allocated $150,000 a year to support an "expanded and more visible presence" in India, and signed a lease for an office in New Delhi. The UI has more than 1,000 students from India and two dozen research agreements with institutes there.

Last October, as the India office was gearing up for its formal opening, the campus put the project on hold as it looked for ways to offset a huge drop in state funding.

UI officials also said at the time that plans to hire a third employee for the Shanghai office were being postponed.

The India office, which had not yet hired its first employee, "never really got off the ground very much, to be honest," said interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson. "We were looking at what we spend and how we can do it most wisely."

The move freed up $107,500 for the 2016 fiscal year, which could be used for other needs, Feser said.

The remaining $42,500 was used to pay for the lease, which runs through the end of September, and a retainer for the UI's representative there, who will continue in that role this year, officials said.

Costs should drop to $25,000 this year and $16,500 next year, Feser said.

"India is very important to us, both for our recruitment of students and our research. Putting our expanded presence in India on hold does not necessarily mean we've abandoned our efforts there," Feser said.

The UI's representative was hired to help establish the new office and sign various documents that had to be filed with the Indian government, said Walter Knorr, university vice president and chief financial officer.

His services are still needed so that the UI can interact with the government, maintain a bank account for fundraising and continue to create connections in New Delhi, Knorr said last week. His fee is $4,900 annually, and with accounting fees and other costs the total will be about $14,000 annually, he said. UI trustees will vote on that arrangement this week.

Budget details of the Shanghai office were not available Friday. The UI office is housed within an office of the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which has leased space there for more than 20 years through the U.S. Department of Commerce office in Shanghai.

The UI staff assists incoming students from China; runs career fairs and works with top Chinese companies on job opportunities for UI graduates; arranges alumni mentors; supports UI partnerships with Chinese universities, and assists visiting UI faculty. The office also coordinates orientations for new UI students and their families from China in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai each year.